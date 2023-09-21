Shumaker Lawyer Poised to Drive Community Advancement; W. Stafford Shaddy to Participate in Engage Sarasota

Participants in the program will have the opportunity to broaden their working knowledge and understanding of the community.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker lawyer W. Stafford Shaddy is set to expand his community involvement through active participation in Engage Sarasota. Organized by the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, Engage Sarasota is a nine-month community orientation program for executives and residents who are eager to establish business and civic relationships, meet area leaders, and fast-track their knowledge about the inner workings of greater Sarasota.

“Being part of Engage Sarasota is a unique opportunity to interact with other community leaders and residents who are dedicated to sharing insights, providing guidance, and working together to contribute to a stronger, more connected Sarasota. This is especially meaningful to me as a lifelong Sarasota resident,” Stafford said.

Participants in the program will have the opportunity to broaden their working knowledge and understanding of the community via a monthly luncheon series with targeted topics at each program, acquaint themselves with formal and informal decision-making channels and local leaders—the people who make things happen, and connect topics and meet people who will enrich their lives as business persons and residents.

Stafford is an associate in Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he focuses on representing large financial institutions and high net-worth individuals in securities litigation, regulatory investigations, and violations of contractual covenants in Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration and in state and federal courts.

