Shumaker Lawyers Recognized as 2023 South Carolina Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars 

CHARLESTON, SC – Two Shumaker lawyers have been selected to the 2023 South Carolina Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. For the 12th consecutive year, Charleston Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader J. Bennett Crites, III has been selected for inclusion to the 2023 South Carolina Super Lawyers list. Additionally, Associate Abigail Young Bechtol was recognized as a Rising Star.

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selections are made using a multiphase process involving a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research, and peer evaluation, resulting in a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys.

In practice for 20 years, Bennett advises businesses and individuals on complex legal issues. His diverse litigation practice focuses on health care; skilled nursing facilities; transportation and commercial trucking; products liability; professional liability; business, commercial, and probate disputes; and retail and hospitality. Bennett has litigated cases all over the State of South Carolina, having tried to conclusion an extensive variety of cases throughout his career in state and federal courts.

Additionally, Bennett is a Certified Circuit Court Mediator and Arbitrator in the State of South Carolina.

Abby is a member of the firm’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where she handles a wide variety of issues, including product liability disputes and construction and business litigation, just to name a few. Clients benefit from Abby’s unique perspective and experience from her work prior to joining Shumaker practicing on the plaintiff’s side of construction defect litigation and representing homeowners, homeowners’ associations (HOAs), and developers in actions against contractors for defective construction. This experience allows her to understand all sides of such disputes.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve. Shumaker has offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.