Shumaker Leads Landmark Florida CPA Deal as Accounting Industry Consolidation Accelerates

The acquisition adds nearly 100 employees to Doeren Mayhew, including nine principals who will join the firm’s leadership team, further strengthening its capabilities and footprint in Florida.

TAMPA, FL. – Shumaker Law Firm announced its role advising Florida-based Berman Hopkins CPAs & Associates, LLP in its acquisition by Doeren Mayhew, a top 40 national tax and advisory firm.

Berman Hopkins CPAs & Associates, LLP, is a well-established accounting and advisory firm serving clients across Central Florida and beyond.

The transaction significantly expands Doeren Mayhew’s presence in the state while continuing a broader trend of consolidation and strategic growth within the accounting industry. For Shumaker, the deal highlights the firm’s experience in complex CPA alternative practice structure transactions.

“This sector continues to evolve rapidly as firms look for strategic partners to scale their services and expand geographically,” said Willard Blair, Partner and Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line Lead at Shumaker. “We’re proud to help structure transactions that support our clients’ growth while ensuring a seamless transition for firm leadership, employees, and clients.”

The deal was led by Blair, marking his third CPA alternative practice structure transaction, alongside Reinaldo Gomez de la Vega and Marisa Infante. The team advised the parties through the transaction’s complex regulatory, financial, and operational considerations, reinforcing Shumaker’s ability to deliver strategic counsel on high-value professional services deals.

Founded in 1958, Berman Hopkins has built a strong reputation in the Orlando and Melbourne markets, providing tax, assurance, and transaction advisory services across industries such as construction, health care, distribution, manufacturing, and real estate. The firm also serves a national client portfolio and is widely recognized for its expertise in employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) and governmental sectors, including U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) audit compliance, valuations, and strategic advisory services.

The acquisition adds nearly 100 employees to Doeren Mayhew, including nine principals who will join the firm’s leadership team, further strengthening its capabilities and footprint in Florida.

Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line provides seasoned legal advice that leaves you in the best possible position. Our counsel ranges from the daily matters of agreements, contracts, and tax planning to once-in-a-lifetime events like mergers and acquisitions and sales, making a powerful difference in the life of your business venture.

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