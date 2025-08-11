Shumaker Named a Leader in Bloomberg Law’s Inaugural Leading Law Firms Ranking

Shumaker’s inclusion in the 2025 list emphasizes its strong culture, forward-thinking leadership, and ability to deliver impactful legal solutions across a wide range of industries and practice areas.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker’s long-standing legacy of excellence and its bold vision for the future have been nationally recognized. Bloomberg Law has named Shumaker one of the country’s top law firms in its inaugural Leading Law Firms Ranking, which spotlights nearly 100 firms that exemplify strength, innovation, and strategic growth in the legal profession.

The 100 firms recognized in the ranking are split into two categories based on financial performance: 50 firms with profits above $500 million and 50 firms with profits below $500 million. Shumaker ranked in the upper echelon of firms in the under-$500 million category, placing 10th in the Business & Innovation category and 16th in the Growth category.

“This recognition from Bloomberg Law couldn’t come at a more meaningful time for Shumaker,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “As we mark our 100th anniversary, we remain focused on advancing our vision for strategic growth, fostering innovation, and strengthening the partnerships we’ve built with our clients. This honor reinforces our commitment to evolving alongside our clients and continuing to deliver exceptional results.”

The Leading Law Firms program evaluates firms using a data-driven methodology that balances traditional performance indicators with forward-looking measures of innovation and growth. Firms are scored across four weighted categories: financial and business performance, attorney talent and growth, client engagement, and commitment to innovation and technology.

Bloomberg Law notes that the Leading Law Firms program highlights firms that not only demonstrate financial and operational success but also foster a culture of innovation and adaptability. Embracing data, technology, and strategic growth are seen as essential attributes for shaping the future of legal services.

Shumaker’s inclusion in the 2025 list emphasizes its strong culture, forward-thinking leadership, and ability to deliver impactful legal solutions across a wide range of industries and practice areas.

