Shumaker Named Top 100 Sports Law Firm for Fourth Consecutive Year

A defining strength of Shumaker’s approach is its seamless integration of multidisciplinary capabilities to serve clients in a holistic and highly responsive manner.

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker’s Sports Law Practice has been recognized for the fourth year in a row by Hackney Publications as part of its annual “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.” The directory serves as a trusted resource for organizations and professionals across the sports industry seeking experienced and capable legal counsel.

“Being recognized as one of the top 100 law firms with a sports law practice is a meaningful acknowledgment of the work our team is doing across the industry. The sports legal landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace—from Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and governance to media, betting, and global competition—and our focus remains on helping clients anticipate what’s next and navigate it with confidence. This recognition reflects both our deep industry knowledge and our commitment to delivering practical, forward-looking counsel,” said Shumaker Partner and Hospitality, Leisure & Sports Industry Sector Co-Chair Bob Boland.

While Shumaker has become a consistent presence on this prestigious list, the past year marked a period of significant growth and strategic expansion for the firm’s Sports Law Practice. The additions of Bart Lambergman and Frank Hawkins have further strengthened the team’s national platform and deepened its bench of industry-leading talent. Bart and Frank joined the firm on the heels of Diana Florence who became a member of the team in September 2024.

A defining strength of Shumaker’s approach is its seamless integration of multidisciplinary capabilities to serve clients in a holistic and highly responsive manner. The Sports Law team regularly collaborates with attorneys across the firm, drawing on key contributions from litigation partners Tricia Magee and Nicholas Stack; corporate and mergers and acquisitions partners Darrell Smith and Jack Santaniello; transactions attorney Andrew McIntosh, who also serves as in-house counsel to the United Soccer League; Partner Mark Wagoner, a national antitrust lawyer; and Partner Kent Ihrig, a leading finance lawyer. This collaborative model enables Shumaker to deliver sophisticated, full-service solutions tailored to the evolving demands of the sports industry.

“We are proud to be included among Hackney Publications’ Top 100 for another year, particularly as it reflects the intentional growth of our sports law team. We have expanded our bench to meet the increasingly complex and diverse legal needs of those in the sports industry to serve as true partners to our clients, no matter how the industry continues to change,” said Bennett Speyer, Shumaker Partner and Hospitality, Leisure & Sports Industry Sector Co-Chair.

Shumaker’s Sports Law Practice represents a broad spectrum of clients, including NCAA institutions, conferences, national governing bodies, coaches, administrators, commissioners, athletes, and university athletic departments. The team provides comprehensive counsel across contract negotiation, crisis management, workplace investigations, employment law, policy development, employee training, tax (including nonprofit matters), deferred compensation, intellectual property, NIL, and litigation. With substantial experience in external investigations, audits, and compliance matters, the team is well positioned to guide clients through the increasingly complex regulatory landscape shaping modern sports.

Hackney Publications, widely regarded as the nation’s premier publisher of sports law periodicals, compiles its annual Top 100 list based on insights and feedback from readers, professors, and leading industry professionals.

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