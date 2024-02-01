Shumaker Names Sharon M. Fulop to Lead Toledo Office 

As is evident by her leadership, Sharon embodies the values and dedication that define Shumaker.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker, a distinguished national law firm established in Toledo and on the brink of celebrating its centennial, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharon M. Fulop as the Managing Partner of its Toledo office. As a lifelong resident of Toledo, Sharon has emerged as a prominent leader within the firm, embodying the values and commitment that have defined Shumaker for nearly a century.

With Shumaker’s centennial celebration on the horizon, the appointment of Sharon as the managing partner in Toledo reflects a strategic decision to entrust leadership to someone deeply rooted in the community. Sharon’s extensive legal experience, coupled with her unwavering dedication to the firm, positions her as a key figure in steering Shumaker towards continued success.

“Shumaker takes great pride in its rich history and upcoming centennial celebration. As a Toledo native, Sharon is deeply connected to the community she calls home. Her leadership has been instrumental, and we are confident that she will play a crucial role in guiding our Toledo office into the next century,” said Jennifer Compton, Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee.

Having built an impressive career as a sought-after real estate law attorney, Sharon brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. Regarded as a leader in the firm, Sharon continues to serve on the firm-wide Management Committee, where she has been a member since 2019. She also previously served in leadership positions at Shumaker, including Chair of the Real Estate and Development Service Line, Chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee, and Chair of the Hiring and Development Committee. As is evident by her leadership, Sharon embodies the values and dedication that define Shumaker. Her roots in Toledo not only reflect a strong connection to the community, but also a passion for contributing to its economic and legal landscape. Sharon’s commitment to her hometown and her exceptional legal acumen make her a valuable asset, bridging the gap between the complexities of the law and the unique needs of Toledo’s vibrant community.

“As the newly appointed Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Toledo office, a community I proudly call home, I am honored to lead with a deep-seated commitment to providing the best legal services. Being invested in the well-being of this community fuels my passion to ensure that the firm continues to be a trusted legal partner, upholding the highest standards of excellence,” Sharon said. “Together, we will navigate challenges, celebrate successes, and contribute to the ongoing prosperity of the place we proudly call home.”

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.