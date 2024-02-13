Shumaker Names Six Attorneys to Help Lead Fast-Growing Business Sectors 

As Shumaker continues to expand its footprint and enhance its capabilities, the inclusion of these talented professionals marks a strategic move towards reinforcing the firm’s leadership in key business sectors.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker has appointed six accomplished attorneys to help lead key business sectors within the firm and further solidify Shumaker’s commitment to excellence in these fast-growing practices.

As Shumaker continues to expand its footprint and enhance its capabilities, the inclusion of these talented professionals marks a strategic move towards reinforcing the firm’s leadership in key business sectors. Each attorney brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record, aligning seamlessly with Shumaker’s dedication to providing unparalleled legal services to its clients.

The six attorneys and their new leadership roles are:

James R. Carnes, Transportation and Distribution Business Sector Co- Chair

Daniel J. DeLeo, Real Estate, Construction and Development Business Sector Chair

Kevin M. Henry, Real Estate, Construction and Development Business Sector Co-Chair

Amanda M. Leffler, Manufacturing Business Sector Co-Chair

Michael A. Snyder, Environmental and Energy Business Sector Chair

Gregory H. Wagoner, Retail and Consumer Business Sector Co-Chair

“The diverse skill sets and extensive experience of these new Chairs and Co-Chairs will strengthen our position as a leading force in the legal community and further solidify our standing in key business sectors,” said Jennifer Compton, Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee.

