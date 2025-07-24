Shumaker Partner and President & CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida Ronald A. Christaldi Named One of Tampa Bay’s Most Admired CEOs 

Ron’s selection as one of Tampa Bay’s Most Admired CEOs reflects both his professional excellence and his unwavering dedication to building a stronger, more vibrant future for the region.

TAMPA, FL – Nationally recognized Florida business attorney and strategic advisor Ronald A. Christaldi has been named one of Tampa Bay’s Most Admired CEOs by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida and Partner at Shumaker, Ron is one of only 10 leaders honored with this distinction, which recognizes CEOs whose impact extends beyond their organizations and into the broader economic and civic fabric of the region.

“I’m deeply honored to be recognized among such an accomplished group of leaders I hold in the highest regard,” said Ron. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from peers who are shaping the future of our region in extraordinary ways. I’m proud to be part of a community that values collaboration, innovation, and service, and I remain committed to doing my part to help Tampa Bay thrive.”

Ron is known for his unique blend of legal insight, business strategy, and steady leadership. He is trusted by CEOs, entrepreneurs, boards, and public institutions to navigate high-stakes matters ranging from complex transactions and litigation to transformative public policy efforts. Through his dual role at Shumaker, Ron leads clients across the legal and governmental affairs landscapes, consistently delivering results that shape both organizations and communities.

Ron’s leadership is deeply rooted in Tampa Bay. He currently serves as Chair of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, Chair of the Tampa Museum of Art, Vice Chair of New College of Florida, and Chair of Moffitt Cancer Center’s Hope Innovation District.

He is also a past Chair of Leadership Florida and the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce and is a founding board member of the African American Arts and Cultural Center. Ron’s extensive service includes leadership roles with The Spring of Tampa Bay, AMI Kids, the Business Committee for the Arts, and the City of Tampa’s Cultural Assets Commission.

His contributions have earned him national and regional recognition, including being named one of the Nation’s 100 Most Influential Attorneys by The Business Journals, a five-time member of the Tampa Bay Power 100, a repeat honoree in Best Lawyers in America, and one of Florida Trend’s Top 100 Lawyers.

“Ron is the kind of leader every city hopes for — visionary, selfless, and relentlessly committed to the betterment of his community,” said former Tampa Mayor and Executive Vice President & Principal U.S. Cities Practice at Shumaker Advisors Bob Buckhorn. “His selection as one of Tampa Bay’s Most Admired CEOs is a well-deserved honor that reflects not just his professional excellence, but the deep and lasting impact he’s had on our region. Tampa Bay is stronger because of Ron’s leadership.”

Ron’s selection as one of Tampa Bay’s Most Admired CEOs reflects both his professional excellence and his unwavering dedication to building a stronger, more vibrant future for the region.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.