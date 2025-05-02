Shumaker Partner David Rectenwald Recognized as Q1 2025 Lexology Legal Influencer 

Lexology’s Legal Influencer program recognizes the top thought leaders in the legal industry each quarter.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker Partner David Rectenwald has been named a Q1 2025 Lexology Legal Influencer for his insightful contributions as an author of The Estate Planner.

Lexology’s Legal Influencer program recognizes the top thought leaders in the legal industry each quarter. Honorees are selected based on Lexology’s proprietary scoring system, which evaluates article readership and engagement, including each piece’s LexScore. The designation identifies top-performing authors whose content resonates with readers and stands out in their field.

“I’m honored to be recognized by Lexology as a Legal Influencer,” said David. “Throughout my career, I’ve found great fulfillment in sharing knowledge and helping others navigate the complexities of estate and wealth planning. Whether it’s through writing, speaking, or one-on-one conversations with clients, I see it as a privilege to give back and educate on the areas I’m most passionate about.”

In addition to being a Partner, Dave serves as Shumaker’s Wealth Strategies National Service Line Leader. With nearly 40 years of experience, he is nationally recognized for his work in sophisticated estate planning, wealth preservation, tax and insurance planning, and estate administration. He has been certified as a Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust & Probate Law by the Ohio State Bar Association for over two decades.

Licensed to practice in five states—Ohio, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee—Dave has a robust national practice. He frequently advises clients on residency transitions and is a pioneer in estate planning law, having authored Ohio’s legislation on the inheritance rights of children born through assisted reproductive technologies.

Dave is also deeply passionate about business succession planning, helping clients preserve their businesses and legacies through multi-generational planning and tax-efficient strategies. His experience spans trust litigation, IRS controversies, and the drafting of prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.

A highly regarded communicator, Dave has a gift for simplifying complex legal concepts, empowering clients to make informed decisions. He often serves as a trusted advisor or de facto general counsel to clients navigating a wide array of legal matters.

Dave’s impact extends to the nonprofit sector through his work in charitable and planned giving. He was instrumental in founding the Toledo Area Planned Giving Council and served as its first president, reflecting his ongoing commitment to philanthropy and education.

Shumaker congratulates Dave on this well-deserved recognition and his continued thought leadership in the field of estate planning.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.