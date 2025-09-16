Shumaker Partner Karen H. Stiles Named to 2025 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Power List for Second Consecutive Year

Karen is among 20 honorees who earned distinction for their exceptional contributions to Malpractice Law in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker Partner Karen H. Stiles, a widely respected medical malpractice attorney, has once again earned a spot on the North Carolina Lawyers Weekly 2025 Power List, marking her second consecutive year receiving this prestigious honor.

The Power List recognizes attorneys across North Carolina who demonstrate exceptional legal skill, strategic insight, and a consistent record of impact in their areas of practice. Karen’s inclusion reflects her commitment to her clients and her leadership in the complex and high-stakes field of medical malpractice defense.

With more than two decades of experience, Karen is known for her steadfast advocacy on behalf of health care providers. Her practice includes litigating claims of medical malpractice and wrongful death, advising hospital risk management and governing boards, and providing guidance on investigations and litigation strategy for major health systems.

“I’m honored to be named to the Power List once again,” said Karen. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it shines a light on the important work we do in defending health care providers. These professionals dedicate their lives to caring for others, and it is a privilege to stand beside them in times of challenge.”

Karen’s reputation for strategic thinking, tenacity, and compassion has made her a trusted advisor to both individual providers and large health care institutions throughout the Carolinas.

Karen is among 20 honorees who earned distinction for their exceptional contributions to Malpractice Law in North Carolina. Those named to the list are selected through a careful review process that considers peer recognition, career accomplishments, and contributions to the legal profession and broader community.

