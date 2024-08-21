Shumaker Partner Meghan O. Serrano Honored with Leadership Sarasota ‘Impact in Action’ Award 

Following the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Meghan worked tirelessly as part of the team dedicated to rebuilding the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker Partner Meghan O. Serrano has been recognized by Leadership Sarasota for her exemplary work with the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties. At the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 Celebrate Outstanding Leadership Awards annual luncheon, Meghan was presented with the prestigious ‘Impact in Action’ award.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be recognized as a leader making a difference for the children of Sarasota—the community I love and call home,” said Meghan.

Meghan is passionate about the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, where she is the immediate past Board Chair. Following the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Meghan worked tirelessly as part of the team dedicated to rebuilding the club, which benefits hundreds of children in the local community each year. As part of that effort, Meghan assisted in securing a loan to help rebuild the club.

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Sarasota program is a year-long intensive program which enhances participants’ awareness of community needs by examining how leadership in historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental, and cultural segments work together to advance Sarasota County. The annual “Celebrate Outstanding Leadership Awards” luncheon honors graduates who have shown exceptional leadership within the program and the community.

Meghan, an accomplished lawyer in all phases of business litigation, is known for her meticulous and hardworking nature. Serving as Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader and Financial Institutions and Insurance Business Sector Co-Chair, Meghan regularly represents businesses, business owners, employers, insurers, banks, lenders, and landlords in both state and federal court, at the trial level and on appeal.

