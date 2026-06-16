Shumaker Partner Nick Horner Named Emerging Leader by The M&A Advisor

The Emerging Leaders Awards honor accomplished professionals under the age of 40 who are shaping the future of dealmaking through innovation, leadership, and meaningful contributions to their industry and communities.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Partner Nick Horner has been named a winner of the 17th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards by The M&A Advisor, a globally recognized leader in connecting, recognizing, and informing professionals in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate finance.

The Emerging Leaders Awards honor accomplished professionals under the age of 40 who are shaping the future of dealmaking through innovation, leadership, and meaningful contributions to their industry and communities. Selected by an independent panel of judges, winners were evaluated based on professional achievements, leadership impact, and commitment to community involvement.

As a partner in Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line, Nick advises both buy-side and sell-side clients on merger, acquisition and divestiture transactions across a wide range of industries. With more than a decade of experience, he has represented companies of all sizes in domestic and cross-border purchases and sales, joint ventures, growth equity investments, and recapitalizations ranging from $1 million to more than $300 million in transaction value. Nick additionally counsels private equity and venture capital funds, independent sponsors, real estate developers, family offices, and institutional investors on fund formations, co-investments, private placements and private investments, and various regulatory matters, including compliance with state and federal securities laws, the Investment Company Act of 1940 Act, and the Advisers Act. Nick has also advised on the formation of Qualified Opportunity Funds and tax-advantaged Opportunity Zone investments since I.R.C. Section 1400Z’s inception in 2017.

“Nick’s recognition by The M&A Advisor reflects the caliber of talent and leadership he brings to our Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line every day,” said Benjamin R. Hanan, Partner and Corporate, Tax & Transactions National Service Line Leader. “He has built a sophisticated practice advising clients on complex M&A and investment transactions while earning the trust of companies, investors, and private equity sponsors alike. Just as importantly, Nick approaches every matter with a collaborative mindset and unwavering commitment to client service, making this honor especially well deserved.”

Award winners will be formally recognized In New York City during the Leadership in Dealmaking Summit, which brings together influential professionals, past honorees, and industry leaders for two days of networking, leadership discussions, and market insights.

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