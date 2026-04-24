Shumaker Partner Steven M. Berman Recognized as a Global Leader in Bankruptcy & Restructuring Law 

Steve is also committed to pro bono service, providing bankruptcy and insolvency training and legal assistance to members of the United States Navy, including Judge Advocate General officers and staff.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Partner Steven M. Berman has been recognized in the 2026 edition of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers in the areas of Bankruptcy & Reorganization, especially Litigation.

The prestigious guide highlights attorneys around the world who are leading advisors in complex financial restructurings, insolvencies, and bankruptcy litigation. Honorees are selected through a combination of journalistic research, peer nominations, and editorial vetting.

A widely sought-after bankruptcy attorney, Steve is board certified by the American Board of Certification in both creditors’ rights law and business bankruptcy law. He is extensively recognized for his solutions-oriented approach, which involves working closely with clients to first identify the desired end result and then map out a strategy to achieve it. Steve’s practice focuses on business bankruptcy litigation, where he represents creditors, investors, distressed debt lenders, trustees, committees, and business entities involved in disputes before bankruptcy courts.

“Being recognized by Lawdragon is truly an honor,” said Steve. “Bankruptcy litigation often arises in high-stakes situations where businesses and individuals are navigating significant financial challenges. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside talented colleagues and to help clients find practical paths forward when a great deal is at risk and disputes in bankruptcy court become unavoidable.”

Regarded as a leader in the firm, Steve serves as a Financial Institutions & Insurance Industry Sector Co-Chair. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Multinational Business Operations from Florida State University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, where he continues to guest lecture. He is admitted to practice in Florida, California, the District of Columbia, New York, Texas, and the federal courts of Puerto Rico.

In addition to his legal practice, Steve serves as the national Regional Endowment Coordinator for the American Bankruptcy Institute’s Anthony H.N. Schnelling Endowment Fund and is a member of the Board of the American Board of Certification. He also participates in numerous committees and task forces and frequently volunteers and speaks at professional seminars.

Steve is also committed to pro bono service, providing bankruptcy and insolvency training and legal assistance to members of the United States Navy, including Judge Advocate General officers and staff. He also serves as the Judge Advocate for the Coronado Yacht Club.

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