Shumaker Recognized Among Nation’s Top Law Firms for Client Service in BTI Client Service A-Team 2026

The BTI Client Service A-Team is widely regarded as the legal industry’s premier client service ranking because it is based solely on direct, unprompted feedback from corporate counsel.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker has earned the distinction as one of the nation’s 2026 Client Service Standouts in the BTI Client Service A-Team 2026 Survey of Law Firm Client Service Performance. The recognition positions the firm in an elite group of law firms that corporate clients identify as delivering superior client service.

The BTI Client Service A-Team is widely regarded as the legal industry’s premier client service ranking because it is based solely on direct, unprompted feedback from corporate counsel. The annual report evaluates law firms on the qualities clients value most and serves as a benchmark for excellence in client service across the legal profession.

“At Shumaker, exceptional client service is at the heart of everything we do,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner & Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from clients. Their trust and confidence in our team reflect our commitment to understanding their business objectives, anticipating challenges, and delivering practical, responsive, and value-driven solutions.”

The 2026 report is based on interviews with more than 350 top legal decision makers from organizations generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue. Participants provided candid feedback on the law firms they work with, evaluating performance across 17 client service activities that corporate counsel rely upon when assessing outside legal providers.

Being named a Client Service Standout underscores Shumaker’s longstanding commitment to building strong client relationships and serving as a trusted business partner. Through a collaborative, client-centered approach, the firm continues to invest in innovative solutions, strategic counsel, and responsive service that help clients achieve their goals in an increasingly complex business environment.

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