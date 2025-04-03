Shumaker Recognized Among Top 100 Sports Law Firms for 2025 

With extensive experience in external investigations, audits, and compliance matters, Shumaker’s team is well positioned to support clients in navigating the complex regulatory environment of the sports world.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker’s Sports Law Practice has once again been recognized among the Top 100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices by Hackney Publications for 2025, as part of its fourth annual publication of “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.”

“The legal challenges in sports are constantly shifting, and so are we. Our team is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve, providing clients with creative, practical solutions that reflect where the industry is today—and where it’s headed tomorrow,” said Bennett Speyer, Shumaker Partner and Hospitality, Leisure and Sports Business Sector Co-Chair. “We are proud to offer clients a team that understands the dynamic challenges of the industry and delivers tailored, strategic solutions with the highest level of service.”

In the past year, Shumaker has continued to invest in and expand its Sports Law Practice with the addition of Diana Florence, a former Manhattan prosecutor and distinguished attorney with nearly 30 years of legal experience. Diana has significant experience in investigations, worker protection, and public policy gleaned from her 25 years of distinguished service as a leader in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Shumaker’s Sports Law Practice represents a wide array of clients, including NCAA institutions, conferences, national governing bodies (NGBs), coaches, administrators, commissioners, athletes, and university athletic departments. The team’s comprehensive services cover contract negotiation, crisis management, workplace investigations, employment law, policy development, employee training, tax advice (including for nonprofits), deferred compensation, intellectual property, name, image, and likeness (NIL), and litigation.

With extensive experience in external investigations, audits, and compliance matters, Shumaker’s team is well positioned to support clients in navigating the complex regulatory environment of the sports world.

Hackney Publications, the nation’s premier publisher of sports law periodicals, continues to provide key insights into the legal dimensions of the sports industry. The publication draws from feedback by readers, professors, and leading industry professionals in compiling its annual Top 100 list.

