Shumaker Recognized in Chambers USA 2026 Rankings 

Widely regarded as one of the legal profession’s most respected and rigorous ranking publications, Chambers USA highlights attorneys and firms that demonstrate exceptional legal talent, strategic counsel, and an unwavering commitment to client success.

TOLEDO, OH – Chambers and Partners has recognized nine Shumaker attorneys and three practice groups in the 2026 edition of Chambers USA. The guide ranks leading lawyers, law firms, and practices based on confidential, in-depth peer and client interviews. Assessments are based on technical legal ability, client service, diligence, and other qualities valued by clients.

Widely regarded as one of the legal profession’s most respected and rigorous ranking publications, Chambers USA highlights attorneys and firms that demonstrate exceptional legal talent, strategic counsel, and an unwavering commitment to client success. The rankings reflect Shumaker’s continued excellence across key practice areas and reinforce the firm’s reputation as a trusted advisor to businesses and organizations nationwide.

Attorney rankings:

Practice rankings:

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity (Florida: North & Central)

Bankruptcy/Restructuring (North Carolina)

Insurance: Policyholder (Ohio)

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