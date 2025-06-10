Shumaker Scores Leading Collegiate Sports Lawyer Bart H. Lambergman  

In addition to his legal practice, he is deeply committed to developing the next generation of sports law professionals, regularly speaking on college athletics law and policy.

TOLEDO, OH – Bart H. Lambergman, a nationally respected attorney and thought leader in collegiate athletics, has joined Shumaker’s growing Sports Law Team. Bart brings with him a deep understanding of the legal and policy landscapes shaping NCAA Division I athletics and a track record of advising athletic directors and institutions on some of the most pressing issues in college sports today.

Bart currently serves as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer for the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Athletic Directors Association (formerly LEAD1), where he plays a central role in guiding policy and strategy for the nation’s top athletics departments.

His work spans a broad array of issues, including Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy and implementation, advising athletics departments on NCAA compliance and governance, institutional planning related to the House v. NCAA settlement, high-stakes investigations within higher education, and complex athletics director and coaching contracts and separations.

“Bart’s experience as both a legal strategist and policy architect in college athletics is unmatched,” said Bennett Speyer, Partner and Hospitality, Leisure and Sports Industry Sector Co-Chair at Shumaker. “He brings invaluable insight at a time of rapid transformation across the collegiate sports landscape.”

Based in Washington, D.C. for much of his career, Bart worked closely with Tom McMillen, former Congressman, Rhodes Scholar, Olympian, and NBA player, helping shape national dialogue around college athletics reform. In addition to his legal practice, he is deeply committed to developing the next generation of sports law professionals, regularly speaking on college athletics law and policy and teaching as an Adjunct Professor at The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.

“I’m excited to join Shumaker’s powerhouse sports law team and continue supporting athletic leaders as they navigate unprecedented legal and regulatory challenges,” said Bart. “Together, we can help shape a stronger, more sustainable future for collegiate athletics.”

Shumaker’s Sports Law team has experienced steady growth over the past few years, expanding its depth and national reach.

“At Shumaker, we’ve built one of the most experienced and dynamic sports law teams in the country, with the depth to serve clients across every level of the industry. These recent additions reflect our continued commitment to strategic growth and to bringing in top-tier talent that complements our client-focused approach,” said Bob Boland, Partner and Hospitality, Leisure and Sports Business Sector Co-Chair at Shumaker.

Shumaker’s Sports and Entertainment practice helps clients develop and implement strategic career and financial game plans and represents a diverse group of coaches and athletic directors at NCAA member institutions, professional franchise coaches, and other sports figures and entertainers.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.