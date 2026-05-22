Shumaker Secures Major Victory for Charlotte Manufacturer in Patent Dispute

Court bars defendant from marketing or distributing accused product during litigation.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker’s Intellectual Property team has secured a major legal victory on behalf of patent owner Yukon Packaging, LLC (Yukon) in its ongoing patent infringement lawsuit against Jones Sustainable Packaging, LLC, (Jones) after a federal judge granted Yukon’s request for a preliminary injunction.

In a Memorandum & Order filed May 8, the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina ruled that Yukon is likely to succeed on its claims that Jones infringed Yukon’s U.S. Patent No. 12,595,110, which covers insulated cold-chain shipping container technology.

The lawsuit focuses on Yukon’s patented three-piece insulated shipping container system, designed to help maintain safe temperatures for sensitive products during shipping and transit.

As part of the ruling, the court ordered Jones and related entities to immediately stop making, marketing, selling, using, or advertising the disputed product, referred to in the case as the “accused hinge-break product,” while the lawsuit moves forward.

“This ruling reinforces the strength of Yukon’s patented technology and sends a clear message about the importance of protecting innovation in the cold-chain packaging industry,” said Shumaker Partner Alex Long. “We’re pleased the court recognized the harm Yukon is facing and the need for immediate action.”

In its decision, the court found that Yukon showed a strong likelihood of success on the merits of its patent infringement claims and demonstrated that it would likely continue to suffer irreparable harm without an injunction in place. The court cited evidence that Yukon lost market share and business opportunities after Jones introduced the accused product.

Under the order, Jones, its affiliated entities, and anyone acting in concert with the company are prohibited from continuing to market or distribute the accused product in any size for the duration of the litigation.

Shumaker Partner Alex Long argued the motion for preliminary injunction, along with colleagues Tom BenGera and Laura Pasternak. Marshal Adkins also assisted the team, arguing a related Motion to Strike.

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