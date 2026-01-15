Shumaker Strengthens Attorney Recruitment Strategy with Addition of Jodi L. Bosak as Director of Attorney Recruitment 

Jodi oversees the design and implementation of recruitment and integration workflows that prioritize identifying, offering, and successfully onboarding attorneys into the firm.

TOLEDO, OH — As part of its continued focus on attracting, developing, and retaining top legal talent, Shumaker has added Jodi L. Bosak as Director of Attorney Recruitment. In this role, Jodi leads the firm’s firm-wide strategy for attorney recruitment and retention, supporting Shumaker’s long-term growth and competitiveness across its markets.

Jodi oversees the design and implementation of recruitment and integration workflows that prioritize identifying, offering, and successfully onboarding attorneys into the firm. She also leads Shumaker’s Attorney Development Program, working closely with firm leadership to align recruiting and professional development initiatives with the firm’s strategic goals. With extensive experience collaborating with law firm leadership teams, Jodi brings a thoughtful, data-driven approach that positions Shumaker to compete for top talent in highly competitive markets.

“With nearly two decades of experience supporting attorneys at leading law firms, Jodi brings a thoughtful, people-centered approach to recruitment and development,” said Rodney Eason, Shumaker’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “She understands what it takes to attract, support, and retain exceptional attorneys, and her experience will help ensure we continue to build strong, engaged teams firm-wide.”

Before joining Shumaker, Jodi spent 18 years with two national Ohio-based firms, where she managed all aspects of law student, lateral attorney, and paralegal recruiting. Her responsibilities included overseeing summer associate programs, on-campus interviews, attorney and paralegal onboarding, and the annual evaluation and compensation-setting process for non-partner attorneys and paralegals.

Jodi earned her Juris Doctor from The University of Akron School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from Baldwin-Wallace College. She was admitted to the Ohio Bar in 2004 and began her legal career clerking for the Summit County Probate Court and Ohio’s Ninth District Court of Appeals.

