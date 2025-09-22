Shumaker Strengthens Employee Benefits Team with Addition of Rachael E. Hancock 

Rachael earned her B.A. from the University of Michigan in 2013 and her LL.M. in international and comparative law and J.D. from Cornell Law School in 2018.

AKRON, OH – Shumaker is pleased to announce the addition of skilled employee benefits and commercial litigator Rachael E. Hancock to its Akron office as a senior attorney. Rachael focuses her practice on the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) and complex commercial litigation and dispute management across a broad range of industries. She represents clients in ERISA and employee benefits litigation—including multiemployer delinquency and employer withdrawal liability matters—fiduciary issues, executive compensation and other employee benefits plans, and commercial litigation and business disputes.

Prior to joining Shumaker, she gained valuable experience working with a large international law firm in Washington, D.C., as well as a nationally renowned employee benefits boutique firm, where she gained significant experience in complex ERISA litigation matters. Rachael also clerked for U.S. District Court Judges in the District of New Jersey and the Northern District of Ohio, further advancing her deep knowledge of litigation in federal court.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachael to Shumaker,” said Scott D. Newsom, Partner and Benefits National Service Line Leader. “Rachael’s technical knowledge and federal court experience allows her to provide clear, actionable strategies and practical guidance to our clients as disputes approach and proceed through litigation. Rachael’s addition will further strengthen the counsel and support we provide to Boards of Trustees, employers, plan sponsors, and executives.”

Rachael earned her B.A. from the University of Michigan in 2013 and her LL.M. in international and comparative law and J.D. from Cornell Law School in 2018. In addition to her legal work, she serves as a senior lecturer at the University of Akron School of Law and as an associate board member at Kids’ Book Bank, which promotes literacy by providing free books to children through a network of community partners, underscoring Shumaker’s commitment to support literacy efforts.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.