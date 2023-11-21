Shumaker Strengthens Litigation and Disputes Capabilities with Addition of Alison P. Bowlby

In addition to her legal work, Alison is involved in numerous organizations both personally and professionally and takes pride in being an active member of her community.

TAMPA, FL —Shumaker has added Alison P. Bowlby as an associate in the firm’s national Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where she will devote her practice to commercial litigation, product liability, and the defense of personal injury and wrongful death suits.

A client-centered and dependable attorney, Alison joins a team of 116 lawyers in Shumaker’s litigation and disputes practice who take a strategic approach to business litigation, working to obtain positive outcomes both inside and outside the courtroom and representing clients in a broad range of matters throughout the United States.

“We are pleased to welcome Alison to our team, which adds to our already deep trial bench. She is a great addition as we continue to expand and build a diverse and impressive team to better serve our clients,” shared Michele Leo Hintson, Shumaker Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader.

In addition to her legal work, Alison is involved in numerous organizations both personally and professionally and takes pride in being an active member of her community. She serves as a Provisional Member Mentor for the Junior League of Tampa, Co-Chair of the Member Services Committee for the Hillsborough County Bar Association Young Lawyers’ Division, and a member of The Florida Bar Young Lawyers’ Division. Alison is also a member of the Tampa Connection Class of 2024.

Alison’s arrival follows the addition of nearly 20 new attorneys to the firm’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line since the beginning of 2023. This growth is part of a strategy to expand the firm’s presence in key practice areas and includes the acquisition of an Insurance Recovery Group and two seasoned trial lawyers earlier this year.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.