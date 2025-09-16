Shumaker Strengthens National Recognition with Two New Fellows of the Litigation Counsel of America

Ron and Jade join Shumaker’s Jennifer Compton. John Barron, Tom Dillon, and Doug Grimes, who are also honored as Fellows of the LCA—further reflecting the firm’s deep bench of accomplished trial and appellate advocates.

TAMPA; SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker’s Ronald A. Christaldi, Partner at Shumaker Law and President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC, and Jade Davis, Partner and National Service Line Leader for Technology, Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & Artificial Intelligence at Shumaker, have been named Fellows of the Litigation Counsel of America (LCA).

The LCA is a prestigious trial lawyer honorary society composed of less than one-half of one percent of American lawyers. Fellowship is highly selective and extended by invitation only to attorneys who demonstrate excellence in litigation, both at the trial and appellate levels, as well as superior ethical reputations.

Ron is recognized as a prominent business leader and a hard-working, intensely prepared lawyer whose practice spans transactions and complex litigation. His many accolades include being named one of the Nation’s 100 Most Influential Attorneys by The Business Journal, recognized among the Top 50 Lawyers in Florida, and honored in Best Lawyers in America, just to name a few. He is also a Board Certified Health Lawyer and licensed Florida Realtor.

Jade is widely regarded for her innovative approach to data privacy, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. She advises clients across industries—including health care, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, technology, transportation, agriculture, and retail—on global privacy and data protection compliance, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados, or LGPD), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Personal Information Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China (PIPL), and other international frameworks. Her leadership extends across multinational initiatives in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, where she guides clients through privacy compliance programs, vendor risk management, and cross-border data transfer strategies.

“We are incredibly proud of Ron and Jade for this well-deserved recognition,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner & Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee. “Both are exceptional leaders who embody Shumaker’s commitment to the highest standards of the legal profession. Ron’s tireless advocacy and Jade’s innovative approach to complex issues demonstrate not only excellence in litigation but also a deep dedication to advancing the law and delivering meaningful results for our clients.”

Ron and Jade join Shumaker’s Jennifer Compton. John Barron, Tom Dillon, and Doug Grimes, who are also honored as Fellows of the LCA—further reflecting the firm’s deep bench of accomplished trial and appellate advocates.

