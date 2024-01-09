Shumaker Supports Literacy Initiative with Donation to the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio’s Adult Literacy Ohio Program

The program fosters the literacy skills of adult members to promote improved literacy, enhance self-confidence, and increase quality of life for adults with Down syndrome.

COLUMBUS, OH — Shumaker is proud to donate $2,500 to the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio (DSACO) for its Adult Literacy Ohio program. Adult Literacy Ohio connects adult members with highly qualified tutors to build reading abilities and address gaps in foundational reading skills. The program fosters the literacy skills of adult members to promote improved literacy, enhance self-confidence, and increase quality of life for adults with Down syndrome.

Shumaker’s donation is part of the firm’s centennial celebration and its Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative, which aims to nurture literacy for more than 100,000 individuals by 2025.

“Adult Literacy Ohio extends our genuine gratitude to Shumaker for including us in their ‘Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative.’ We share the belief that literacy is a critical tool for success and confidence that can change lives and transform communities. Our program does this by providing the funding and facilitating access to qualified professionals who provide 1:1 literacy tutoring services to adults with developmental disabilities. This generous donation will allow us to empower more adults with developmental disabilities through literacy in 2024,” said Rachel Heiber, Program Manager of Adult Literacy Ohio.

“We are pleased to support DSACO’s Adult Literacy Ohio program and applaud their efforts to enhance the lives of their members through increased literacy,” said Mike O’Callaghan, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Columbus office.

ABOUT SHUMAKER: Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.