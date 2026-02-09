Shumaker Surpasses Centennial Goal , Impacting More Than One Million Individuals Through Literacy Initiative

To further support these efforts, Shumaker has pledged more than 4,000 hours of paid employee volunteer time, empowering its attorneys and staff to give back in meaningful, hands-on ways that address local literacy needs.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker has exceeded its ambitious centennial goal of impacting one million individuals by the end of 2025, a milestone achieved through the firm’s Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative. Originally launched in September 2023 in celebration of Shumaker’s upcoming 100th anniversary, the initiative was part of the firm’s century-long commitment to strengthening the communities it serves.

The campaign initially set out to positively impact 100,000 individuals through literacy-focused efforts. Surpassing all expectations, Shumaker expanded the scope and reach of the initiative to improve the lives of one million people through a combination of strategic community partnerships, employee engagement, and sustained service across the firm’s 13 markets focused on improving literacy.

Since its launch, Shumaker has collaborated with more than 20 nonprofit and community organizations, including the Dreamers Academy, Boys & Girls Club of Toledo, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, Toledo Public School Foundation, Charleston Library Society Book Drop Dinner, 2nd & 7, Great Explorations Museum, Down Syndrome of Central Ohio’s Adult Literacy Ohio Program, TutorSmart, Union County Library (North Carolina), and many others.

Rooted in Shumaker’s legacy of service, the Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative is designed to help bridge literacy gaps by providing tailored learning resources, mentorship opportunities, and engaging programs that foster a lifelong love of reading for individuals of all ages. Through the initiative, the firm has donated more than 1,200 books, hosted book drives, helped launch free community libraries, read to elementary school students, and actively participated in literacy-focused events throughout its communities.

To further support these efforts, Shumaker has pledged more than 4,000 hours of paid employee volunteer time, empowering its attorneys and staff to give back in meaningful, hands-on ways that address local literacy needs.

“As Shumaker enters its next century, we remain committed to strengthening existing partnerships, building new collaborations, and continuing to be a force for positive change,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner & Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “Literacy is foundational to opportunity, and we are proud of the collective impact our team and community partners have made—and will continue to make—together.”

A full overview of Shumaker’s community impact, including detailed metrics and stories from the Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative, is available in the firm’s Impact Report.

Shumaker looks forward to continuing the Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative as an ongoing program, reinforcing Shumaker’s dedication to community impact well beyond its centennial year.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.