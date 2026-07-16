Shumaker Welcomes Connor Salliotte to Government Law & Policy Service Line

“Connor’s combination of litigation experience, public policy knowledge, and commitment to client service makes him a valuable addition to our team,” said Ron Christaldi, Shumaker Partner and President/CEO, Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC.

TAMPA, FL — Connor Salliotte has joined Shumaker as an Associate in Shumaker’s Government Law & Policy Service Line, where he advises clients on a broad range of public sector, local government, public policy, government affairs, and litigation matters.

Recognized for his preparedness, responsiveness, and practical approach, Connor is committed to understanding clients’ broader objectives and delivering thoughtful, service-oriented counsel that helps them navigate complex legal and governmental challenges.

He brings experience in litigation and trial work, as well as a strong foundation in legislative affairs, public policy, and legal research developed during his service as a Florida Gubernatorial Fellow.

Connor’s interest in the legal profession was shaped by witnessing firsthand the critical role attorneys play during difficult and high-pressure situations. Inspired by those experiences, he has dedicated his career to being a steady, trusted advisor who helps clients address important issues with confidence.

“Connor’s combination of litigation experience, public policy knowledge, and commitment to client service makes him a valuable addition to our team,” said Ron Christaldi, Shumaker Partner and President/CEO, Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC. “He is thoughtful, highly capable, and brings a practical perspective to helping clients navigate the increasingly complex intersection of law, government, and public policy. We are excited to welcome him to the firm and look forward to his contributions.”

The attorneys and advisors of Shumaker’s Government Law & Policy Service Line ensure that clients have a voice in the decisions that shape their future. Operating at local, state, and federal jurisdictions, we advocate for our clients on the issues that matter most and provide counsel in areas such as regulatory matters, election laws, public finance, and government affairs.

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