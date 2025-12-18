Shumaker Welcomes Four New Attorneys to Toledo Office

“The addition of these four talented attorneys enhances our ability to provide innovative legal solutions,” said Reed Hauptman, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Toledo office.

TOLEDO, OH — As attracting new legal talent becomes increasingly competitive, Shumaker welcomes four new attorneys, Matthew A. Dills, Allison I. Gilbert, Kimberly A. Madden, and Jacob A. Mertus, to its Toledo office. These attorneys practice across differing service lines, emphasizing the firm’s dedication to providing clients with a robust suite of services to meet their diverse legal needs.

Matthew Dills is a driven intellectual property (IP) associate who draws upon both his background in chemical engineering and his curious nature to assist clients with drafting and prosecuting patents, filing trademark applications, and handling copyright matters.

An associate in the Benefits Service Line, Allison Gilbert counsels clients through the intricacies of employee benefits, health and welfare, and single and multiemployer retirement plans, leveraging her eye for detail and diverse professional experience.

Associate Kimberly Madden and Staff Attorney Jacob Mertus have joined the firm’s Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line. Kimberly’s practice focuses on general corporate and transactional matters, including commercial transactions, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions.

Known for his dependable and efficient nature, Jacob serves as a trusted advocate to clients, helping them strategically move their business forward while protecting their assets.

“The addition of these four talented attorneys enhances our ability to provide innovative legal solutions,” said Reed Hauptman, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Toledo office. “Clients rely on Shumaker to navigate increasingly complex challenges, and these new additions bring fresh perspectives and capabilities that will strengthen our ability to do just that.”

This new group of attorneys underscores Shumaker’s commitment to recruiting top legal talent that furthers the firm’s reputation for providing skilled, sophisticated legal counsel.

