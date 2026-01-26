Shumaker Welcomes Seven Newly Elected Partners, Reflecting Firmwide Growth and Excellence 

Shumaker congratulates Abigail, Megan, James Fanto, Nicholas, Marcus, James O’Donnell, and Justin on this well-deserved achievement and looks forward to their continued leadership and impact as partners of the firm.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker is proud to announce the election of seven attorneys to partner. Practicing across a broad range of disciplines and markets, the newly elected partners strengthen the firm’s depth of experience and enhance its ability to serve clients at the local, regional, and national levels. Their election reflects Shumaker’s strategic growth and continued investment in developing exceptional legal talent.

The newly elected partners are:

• Abigail Young Bechtol

• Megan R. Cyrus

• James E. Fanto

• Nicholas A. Huckaby

• Marcus A. Miller

• James D. O’Donnell

• Justin P. Senior

“These attorneys exemplify Shumaker’s core values through their legal excellence, client-focused approach, and meaningful contributions to our firm and communities,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner & Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “Each has demonstrated the skill, judgment, and leadership that define our partnership, and we are proud to welcome them to this next stage of their careers.”

Shumaker congratulates Abigail, Megan, James Fanto, Nicholas, Marcus, James O’Donnell, and Justin on this well-deserved achievement and looks forward to their continued leadership and impact as partners of the firm.

