Shumaker’s Christa L. Sullivan Appointed to Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County Board of Directors

Her ability to anticipate challenges, align legal strategies with business goals, and prioritize her clients’ success makes her an invaluable asset to those she serves.

SARASOTA, FL – Shumaker Partner Christa L. Sullivan, a distinguished leader in transactional law, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) of Sarasota County. Her term will extend through September 2027.

“This is an exciting time for Christa to join the EDC Board of Directors,” said Erin Silk, President and CEO of the EDC of Sarasota County. “We just adopted a new three-year strategic plan and refreshed our branding. There is a lot of enthusiasm and energy in the community about our programs supporting a diverse and vibrant economy. This is a pivotal point in the organization and the community’s growing economy. I am excited for Christa’s leadership on the EDC Board of Directors. She brings 30 years of experience in litigation, real estate, and business that will serve our mission well.”

With over three decades of legal experience, Christa is celebrated for her strategic vision and ability to provide a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to complex legal matters. Her diverse background in litigation, real estate, and business law equips her to serve as a legal “quarterback,” skillfully coordinating multifaceted strategies that extend beyond traditional legal services to align with her clients’ broader business and organizational objectives.

“I am honored to join the EDC Board of Directors and contribute to initiatives that drive economic growth and opportunity in Sarasota County,” said Christa. “I look forward to working alongside fellow board members to support the region’s business community and economic development efforts.”

What sets Christa apart is her litigation-informed approach, which allows her to anticipate potential challenges and draft agreements designed to mitigate risks and avoid future disputes. This unique perspective has made her a trusted advisor to businesses and individuals navigating mergers, acquisitions, and other high-stakes transactions. Her commitment to building strong client relationships and tailoring solutions to meet each client’s specific needs underscores her reputation for delivering exceptional, client-focused service.

As a member of Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax, and Transactions Service Line, Christa combines her deep legal experience with strategic foresight to provide counsel that not only addresses immediate concerns but also creates sustainable, long-term solutions. Her ability to anticipate challenges, align legal strategies with business goals, and prioritize her clients’ success makes her an invaluable asset to those she serves.

The EDC of Sarasota County is dedicated to fostering a vibrant economy by attracting, retaining, and expanding businesses that enhance the region’s economic prosperity. With Christa’s leadership and experience, the EDC is poised to continue its mission of creating a thriving business environment.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.