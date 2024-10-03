Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line Expands with Addition of Lisa Dobrowolsky

Before joining Shumaker, Lisa developed significant experience in property insurance litigation, where she represented insurance companies in complex claim disputes with policyholders.

SARASOTA, FL — Lisa Dobrowolsky has joined Shumaker as an associate in the firm’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line. She brings her litigation experience and strategic approach to serve clients in a wide range of legal matters. Lisa focuses her practice on commercial, civil, business, and construction defect litigation, ensuring that clients receive thoughtful and precise representation from discovery through trial.

Before joining Shumaker, Lisa developed significant experience in property insurance litigation, where she represented insurance companies in complex claim disputes with policyholders. During law school, Lisa clerked at a Miami-area law firm and assisted those attorneys on high-stakes commercial litigation, including contract disputes.

Lisa earned her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law and graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. from the University at Albany, State University of New York. Originally from Upstate New York, she gained legislative experience working at the New York State Assembly before relocating to Florida for law school.

“We are confident that the depth of Lisa’s experience prior to joining Shumaker will strengthen our litigation practice group and our commitment to providing superior legal services to our clients,” said Mark Hildreth, Shumaker Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader.

With more than 120 experienced litigators across 12 offices, Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line represents clients in a broad range of matters throughout the United States. The firm takes a strategic approach to business litigation, working to obtain positive outcomes both inside and outside the courtroom.

