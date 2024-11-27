Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line Expands with the Addition of Andrew R. DeWeese 

His background in the music world offers a unique perspective that helps him understand the needs of creators and innovators.

COLUMBUS, OH — Andrew R. DeWeese has joined Shumaker as an associate in the firm’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he will handle matters involving commercial litigation, administrative law, and white-collar criminal defense.

Andrew’s interest in law grew during his time in the music industry, where he saw firsthand the importance of effective advocacy in protecting artists and navigating business complexities. He refined his skills in law school as Editor in Chief of Capital University Law Review, Volume 52, and earned multiple CALI Awards of Excellence. He also served as a judicial extern for the Honorable Chief Judge Algenon L. Marbley of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and participated in Capital’s Legal Clinic.

In addition to his litigation practice, Andrew has a strong interest in intellectual property law, focusing on copyright, trademark, emerging technology, and the relationship between art and business. His background in the music world offers a unique perspective that helps him understand the needs of creators and innovators.

“We are pleased to welcome Andrew back to Shumaker, where he previously served as a summer associate in 2022 and 2023,” said Mike O’Callaghan, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Columbus Office. “After his standout academic achievements, we look forward to further developing Andrew’s skills as an attorney and the benefits he will bring to the firm, its clients, and the community.”

