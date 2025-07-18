Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes Team Continues Growth with Addition of Erin C. Mason 

“Erin’s hands-on experience and client-first mindset make her a valuable asset to our team,” said Meghan Serrano, Partner and Litigation & Disputes National Service Line Leader at Shumaker.

SARASOTA, FL — Erin C. Mason has joined Shumaker’s expanding Litigation & Disputes Service Line, reinforcing its commitment to providing strategic, client-focused advocacy. In just the first half of this year, Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes team has welcomed 10 new attorneys and five paralegals, reflecting the firm’s continued investment in top legal talent to meet growing client needs.

Erin joins the firm as an associate, bringing a broad legal background and a detail-oriented approach to help clients navigate every stage of the dispute resolution process. She focuses her practice on general litigation matters, including trust, business contract, real property, and insurance disputes.

“Erin’s hands-on experience and client-first mindset make her a valuable asset to our team,” said Meghan Serrano, Partner and Litigation & Disputes National Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “Her ability to manage complex litigation across jurisdictions will help us continue to deliver excellent outcomes for our clients.”

Erin has extensive litigation and trial experience spanning class action defense, pharmaceuticals, toxic tort, family law, and insurance cases in both federal and state courts.

A passionate advocate for community service, Erin was named to the 2024 Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll with Highest Honors for contributing more than 100 pro bono hours in Washington, D.C. Now based in Florida, she remains active in the community through involvement with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, Harbor58—a nonprofit supporting youth aging out of foster care—and the Lakewood Ranch Girls Who Walk club.

Shumaker is proud to welcome Erin and looks forward to the impact she will make within the firm and the community.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.