Shumaker’s Newest Office Continues Growth with Addition of Katharine G. Haddad 

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Associate Katharine G. Haddad has joined Shumaker’s St. Petersburg office, which opened in February 2024. A member of the firm’s national Litigation and Disputes Service Line, Katharine is a dedicated and compassionate attorney known for her strong commitment to achieving practical solutions for her clients. She list litigation and disputesens intently and collaborates effectively with both clients and opposing counsel to resolve disputes in a professional and efficient manner.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katharine to our growing St. Petersburg office,” said Mindi Richter, St. Petersburg Managing Partner. “Her dedication to her clients and proven ability to navigate complex legal matters make her a valuable addition to our growing team.”

Katharine began her legal career as an assistant state attorney, where she honed her trial skills and gained significant courtroom experience. In that role, she handled numerous jury trials, evidentiary challenges, and motion practice. She then transitioned to business and real estate litigation at a mid-size law firm in St. Petersburg, further broadening her experience.

A proud sixth-generation Floridian, Katharine earned both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida. During law school, she distinguished herself as a member of the Moot Court team, serving on its executive board. She also gained valuable judicial experience through internships with the Honorable Elizabeth A. Kovachevich in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and the Honorable Edward C. LaRose of Florida’s Second District Court of Appeal.

In addition to her professional achievements, Katharine serves as a member of the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division Board of Governors, reflecting her commitment to leadership and community involvement within the legal profession.

Shumaker’s newest office in St. Petersburg reinforces the firm’s commitment to expanding its presence and delivering exceptional legal services throughout Florida.

