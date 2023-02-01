Shumaker’s Olivia C. Osburn Receives Statewide Award for Pro Bono Efforts 

“I’m honored to receive this award and very grateful for the opportunities I had throughout my academic and professional career to engage in pro bono activities,” Olivia said.

CHARLOTTE, NC – Shumaker Lawyer Olivia C. Osburn was recently honored as a recipient of the North Carolina State Bar Pro Bono Student Award for her dedication and charitable efforts to provide pro bono legal services to the community while she was a student at Wake Forest University School of Law. During her time in law school, Olivia served as the Executive Director of the Pro Bono Program, was a founding member of the Medical Legal Partnership Pro Bono Clinic, and volunteered as a national eviction data analyst. Olivia looks forward to continuing public service and improving access to legal resources for underserved communities throughout her professional career.

“I’m honored to receive this award and very grateful for the opportunities I had throughout my academic and professional career to engage in pro bono activities,” Olivia said. “I am passionate about using my legal education and experience to help better the community and encourage fellow students, attorneys, and legal professionals to do the same.”

Olivia is an innovative and motivated attorney whose passion for service shines through her work. She is an Associate in Shumaker’s Health Care Service Line, where she focuses primarily on health law and medical malpractice matters.

A former summer associate in Shumaker’s Charlotte office, Olivia’s education and related internships prepared her well for her law practice. She attended Wake Forest University School of Law, where she focused on health care, proposed and was a founding member of the Medical Legal Partnership Clinic, and served as the Executive Director of the Pro Bono Program. In past summers, she also worked for the U.S. Attorney’s office and the General Counsel for the National Guard Bureau.

Olivia graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Health and Society, a program that addresses the socio-demographic, cultural, political, and ethical issues that underlie health behavior and policy.

