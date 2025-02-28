Shumaker’s Ron Christaldi Named to Tampa Bay’s Power 100 List for Fifth Consecutive Year 

The Power 100 list, established in 2016 by the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s publisher and editorial staff, celebrates leaders who are driving significant impact and getting things done in Tampa Bay and beyond.

TAMPA, FL — For the fifth consecutive year, Shumaker proudly announces that Ron Christaldi has been named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Power 100 List. This prestigious annual list recognizes the region’s most influential business leaders, visionaries, and change-makers who have the power to shape the community and its future.

The Power 100 list, established in 2016 by the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s publisher and editorial staff, celebrates leaders who are driving significant impact and getting things done in Tampa Bay and beyond.

“Being named to the Power 100 is an incredible honor,” Ron said. “I’m humbled to stand alongside such inspiring leaders, all committed to using our unique roles and skills to drive positive change in Tampa Bay and shape a brighter future for generations to come.”

A renowned business lawyer, Ron has a preeminent law practice in both transactions and litigation at Shumaker, the largest business law firm in Tampa Bay.

Ron’s community efforts are extraordinary. Previously named by Florida Trend Magazine as one of the top 100 lawyers in Florida and by The Business Journal as one of the 100 most influential lawyers in the nation, Ron is the Chair of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, Chair of Leadership Florida, Chair of the Tampa Museum of Art Board of Trustees, Vice Chair of the New College of Florida Board of Trustees, Chair of the Moffitt Cancer Center’s Hope Innovation District in Pasco County, and a founding board member of the African American Arts and Cultural Center. Ron is also a past Chair of the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, and he has served in the chair or vice-chair role for The Spring (the largest domestic violence shelter in Tampa Bay), the Business Committee for the Arts, AMI Kids YES, and the City of Tampa’s Cultural Assets Commission.

“Ron embodies the spirit of this award through his selfless contributions and unwavering commitment to making Tampa Bay a better place for all,” said former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who currently serves as Executive Vice President and Principal U.S. Cities Practice for Shumaker Advisors Florida. “His leadership continues to inspire and create a lasting impact across our region.”

Ron’s philanthropy is pervasive, including past service as Chair of the Lions World Vision Institute Eye Ball, the American Heart Association Heart Ball, AMI’s 50th Anniversary Gala, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Light the Night Walk.

Ron is often quietly behind the scenes with some of the most important issues facing the region. For example, he served as a Commissioner on the City of Tampa Charter Review Commission, where he played an instrumental role in re-writing the City Charter. Ron has played a role in the Sister City relationships with South Dublin, Ireland and Agrigento, Italy. He is a frequent participant in economic development trade missions from the region and has traveled with elected officials and business leaders to advance the economy of Florida, including a November 2024 trade mission to Italy with Governor DeSantis.

As a partner at Shumaker and the President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, Ron’s influence transcends the legal field. A former member of Shumaker’s firmwide Management Committee and former Managing Partner of the firm’s Tampa office, he continues to play a vital role in regional and national business initiatives.

