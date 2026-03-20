Shumaker’s Ronald A. Christaldi and Mark Wagoner Earn Repeat Honors as Lawdragon Global Leaders in Crisis Management

Lawdragon’s rigorous selection process for the Global Leaders in Crisis Management Guide is comprised of journalistic research, peer and client feedback, and independent vetting.

TOLEDO, OH — For the second consecutive year, Shumaker Partners Ronald A. Christaldi and Mark Wagoner have been selected for inclusion in Lawdragon’s 500 Global Leaders in Crisis Management Guide. This preeminent recognition honors Ron and Mark’s dedication to guiding clients through high-stakes disputes—a hallmark of both their legal careers.

The Lawdragon 500 Global Leaders in Crisis Management Guide shines a light on the attorneys and communications consultants who act as the legal field’s “emergency responders,” deftly handling matters that threaten high-profile clients such as global corporations, nonprofits, and powerful individuals. To be considered for selection, a lawyer must be in practice for at least 15 years, be a Partner or hold some other designations of high regard, and hold leadership positions with their firm or relevant bar organizations. Ron is recognized by Lawdragon for his work in litigation, public policy, and government, while Mark is recognized for litigation, public policy, and investigations.

A renowned business lawyer who also serves as President & CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, Ron has a well-earned reputation as a problem-solver for clients facing complex legal challenges. He represents clients operating at the intersection of law, politics, and public affairs, helping them navigate complex issues ranging from regulatory challenges to high-stakes litigation. Ron has played a key role in several of Florida’s most impactful policy and economic development matters through leadership roles in organizations such as the Tampa Bay Chamber, Tampa Bay Economic Development Corporation, and Moffitt Cancer Center’s Hope Innovation District, as well as service as a Commissioner on the City of Tampa Charter Review. In addition, he is a frequent participant in international trade missions aimed at advancing Florida’s economic interests.

Mark is a well-known litigator and former Ohio State Senator who serves as an advisor and advocate on a variety of bet-the-company matters. He has been trusted to represent officials at the highest levels of state government, including the Governor of Ohio, the President of the Ohio Senate, a former Speaker of the Ohio House, the Ohio Secretary of State, and several U.S. Congressmen, in a number of civil and criminal litigation cases. Known for his strategic approach and commanding courtroom presence, Mark has achieved major victories in a variety of antitrust and constitutional law cases—including obtaining emergency injunctive relief, multimillion-dollar verdicts, and significant settlements. In addition to his legal practice, Mark is the founder Chairman of Shumaker Advisors, LLC, the firm’s government relations practice, and the Chairman of the Audit and Compliance Committee of a $3 billion health system.

“Ron and Mark’s continued recognition on this list confirms what their clients and colleagues already know: they are indispensable counselors to clients facing high-risk legal situations,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner and Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee. “Their ability to calmly and skillfully navigate these issues, paired with their unmatched legal acumen and experience, make them the ideal recipients for this recognition.”

Lawdragon’s rigorous selection process for the Global Leaders in Crisis Management Guide is comprised of journalistic research, peer and client feedback, and independent vetting. You can read the full guide here.

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