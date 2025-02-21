Shumaker’s Virginia “Ginny” Dailey Joins Prestigious Federation of Regulatory Counsel 

FORC is a national association of lawyers who specialize in insurance regulatory law, dedicated to advancing the quality of regulatory legal practice and promoting the expertise of its members.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Shumaker Partner Virginia “Ginny” Dailey has been accepted as a member of the Federation of Regulatory Counsel (FORC), becoming one of only four members in Florida to hold this distinction.

FORC is a national association of lawyers who specialize in insurance regulatory law, dedicated to advancing the quality of regulatory legal practice and promoting the expertise of its members.

“I am deeply honored to join the Federation of Regulatory Counsel,” said Ginny. “In an era of rapid technological advancements and evolving regulations, it is more important than ever to ensure that our regulatory practices remain innovative and cutting edge.

I look forward to collaborating with my peers nationwide to uphold the highest standards in this critical field.”

Ginny is a highly respected attorney and community advocate with over 20 years of experience in administrative and regulatory law. Known for her exceptional legal experience, innovative problem solving, and unwavering ethical standards, Ginny has significantly shaped Florida’s legal and energy landscapes.

As the health care industry has become more complex, insurance companies and their various agents, administrators, and billing companies have become subject to a variety of state regulatory requirements. Since 2005, Ginny has been instrumental in guiding Florida regulated entities through complex regulatory and permitting processes, including procurements and bid protests for various insurance lines, rulemaking, and other administrative proceedings involving insurance companies and insurance administrators (including pharmacy benefit managers).

Ginny’s career began overseas, where she represented foreign governments and corporations in high-stakes international litigation and arbitration. Notably, she represented the Government of Ethiopia in cases involving humanitarian and wartime legal violations, demonstrating her commitment to integrity and professionalism.

