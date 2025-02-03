Simple Urine Test Detects Prostate Cancer

A new test accurately detects prostate cancer, reducing unnecessary biopsies.

A new study from researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the University of Michigan has found that a simple urine test can accurately detect prostate cancer without the need for an uncomfortable rectal exam. The findings, published in The Journal of Urology, could make it easier for men to test for prostate cancer from home, reducing the need for invasive procedures.

Prostate cancer screening often relies on PSA blood tests and, when necessary, biopsies. However, these methods sometimes lead to unnecessary procedures and the detection of low-grade cancers that may never become a serious health threat. Dr. Jeffrey Tosoian, an assistant professor of Urology at Vanderbilt, explained that the new urine test helps determine whether a patient has a significant form of prostate cancer that requires treatment. If the test result is negative, men can confidently skip additional testing, such as MRIs or biopsies.

In this latest study, researchers evaluated a non-invasive urine test called MyProstateScore 2.0 (MPS2). This test analyzes 18 genes linked to prostate cancer and has shown high accuracy in detecting cases that need medical attention. A previous version of the test required a digital rectal exam before urine collection, but this new study confirmed that the test works just as well with urine collected naturally, eliminating the need for the rectal exam.

One of the major benefits of this breakthrough is the potential for at-home testing. Many men avoid prostate cancer screening due to discomfort, inconvenience, or lack of access to healthcare facilities. The ability to take this test at home could encourage more men to get screened, leading to earlier detection and better outcomes.

The study showed that in men with elevated PSA levels, this urine test could help 34-53% of them avoid unnecessary biopsies. This is significant, as prostate biopsies come with risks, including infection and complications from the procedure. Avoiding unnecessary biopsies not only reduces physical risks but also alleviates the anxiety that comes with waiting for results.

Dr. Tosoian and his team plan to continue researching the potential uses of MPS2. One of their next steps is testing the accuracy of the urine test in men who are already being monitored for low-grade prostate cancer. If the test proves reliable for ongoing monitoring, it could reduce or even eliminate the need for repeated biopsies, providing a safer and less invasive way to track the progression of the disease.

For many men, prostate cancer screening is an uncomfortable topic but advances like this may change that. With a highly accurate, non-invasive urine test, the process becomes more accessible and less intimidating. The hope is that this test will lead to increased screening rates, earlier detection, and better treatment decisions.

This research marks an important step toward improving prostate cancer care. By offering a convenient and effective way to assess cancer risk, MPS2 has the potential to change how prostate cancer is diagnosed and monitored. As further studies confirm its benefits, this simple urine test could become a routine part of prostate cancer screening, making it easier for men to take control of their health without unnecessary discomfort or procedures.

