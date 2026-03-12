Sirion Announces Completion of Majority Investment from Haveli to Help Accelerate the Future of AI-Native Contract Lifecycle Management

The investment marks a new phase in Sirion’s growth as enterprises adopt AI to modernize how contracting work gets done.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sirion, a global AI-native leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (“CLM”) software, announced the completion of a majority investment from Haveli Investments, LP (“Haveli” or “Haveli Investments”), an Austin-based technology focused investment firm. The transaction was previously announced in January.

The investment marks a new phase in Sirion’s growth as enterprises adopt AI to modernize how contracting work gets done. With Haveli’s partnership, Sirion will aim to accelerate product innovation, expand its global go-to-market presence, and help organizations move from static contract repositories to intelligent, workflow driven contracting.

“Contracts are becoming executable knowledge, not static documents,” said Ajay Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Sirion. “Sirion is building AI that works directly inside enterprise contracting workflows, helping teams draft, negotiate, and manage agreements faster and with greater confidence. With Haveli’s partnership, we are accelerating our mission to make contracting intelligent, continuous, and deeply integrated into how enterprises operate.”

“AI in contracting requires more than powerful models—it demands trusted contract data and deeply embedded enterprise workflows,” said Sumit Pande, Senior Managing Director at Haveli Investments. “Sirion is AI-forward and enterprise-grade, extending intelligence beyond signature into obligation management and other critical post-signature workflows. We believe it is uniquely positioned to define the future of AI-native CLM.”

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor to Sirion. Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Haveli Investments.

About Sirion

Sirion is a leading AI-native contract lifecycle management platform that helps enterprises store, create, and manage contracts with greater intelligence and control. By combining a conversational interface with specialized AI agents, Sirion enables organizations to manage contractual risk, improve compliance, and gain deeper insight across millions of contracts. Sirion supports more than seven million contracts across over 100 languages for many of the world’s largest enterprises. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.

About Haveli Investments

Haveli Investments is an Austin-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in the highest quality companies in the technology sector through control, minority or structured equity and debt investments with a focus on software, data, gaming and adjacent industries. The firm seeks to partner with innovative companies, entrepreneurs and management teams throughout a company’s life cycle. Haveli’s experienced team of investors and diverse industry experts will provide operational and strategic support, enabling portfolio companies to focus on driving innovation and increasing growth, scale and operating margins. Underscoring Haveli’s investments is an unwavering focus on a culture of inclusivity and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.haveliinvestments.com, or follow Haveli on LinkedIn, @Haveli Investments.