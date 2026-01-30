Six Sentenced in Sweeping Multi‑Million‑Dollar Cargo Heist

In many instances, the group abandoned the stolen tractor nearby and reattached the trailer to a different semi-tractor they operated. To evade law enforcement, they painted over logos and identifying numbers and used different license plates on the stolen trailers.

NEW ALBANY – Juan Perez-Gonzalez (“Perez”), 51, a Cuban national living in Florida, has been sentenced to 13.5 years in federal prison following his conviction for participating in a massive, multi-state cargo theft conspiracy.

The remaining five defendants pled guilty to their respective charges. A summary of the charges, sentence, and restitution with respect to each defendant is outlined below:

According to court documents, between November 2021 and May 2023, Perez-Gonzalez and his co-conspirators conspired to steal tractor-trailers containing commercially available, high-end electronics and other items, which they later resold at a discount for profit.

The co-conspirators traveled from Florida and Kentucky to distribution facilities used by national companies such as Meta, Microsoft, and L Brands located in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. The group then surveilled these facilities and followed semi-tractor trailers as they departed. When a driver stopped to rest, refuel, or park, the conspirators stole the entire tractor-trailer.

In many instances, the group abandoned the stolen tractor nearby and reattached the trailer to a different semi-tractor they operated. To evade law enforcement, they painted over logos and identifying numbers and used different license plates on the stolen trailers.

The group then transported the stolen cargo to Miami, Florida, where it was sold to buyers, including co-defendant Richard Alameda, for a fraction of its retail value. The group carried out at least 14 separate cargo thefts, resulting in the theft of over $2 million in Oculus virtual reality headsets from a Meta facility, $940,000 in Microsoft products, $1 million in Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret merchandise, $669,000 in Harmon-JBL audio products, $180,000 in Logitech products, and $480,000 worth of Bose audio speakers, among other stolen items.

“These thefts had real consequences for consumers and businesses, increasing costs and disrupting the flow of goods across the country. What this group attempted was a sweeping attack on the backbone of U.S. commerce, but it was ultimately dismantled through the unified work of federal, state, and local law enforcement,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Federal law enforcement has a far reach and unwavering resolve, and this case makes it clear that anyone who threatens the nation’s supply chain will be tracked down and held accountable.”

“This was a coordinated, multi-million-dollar criminal operation – not an opportunistic theft. Cargo theft schemes like this drive-up costs for businesses and consumers alike,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “The sentences imposed reflect the seriousness of the crime and demonstrate that those who target supply chains for personal gain will face significant consequences.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was assisted in this investigation by several state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Kentucky State Police, Indiana State Police, and the Florida Highway Patrol. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Rinka and Matthew Barloh, who prosecuted this case.