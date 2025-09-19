Skilled Environmental Attorney Lindsay Rich Steinmetz Joins Shumaker

With extensive experience and an established track record of success, Lindsay is poised to enhance the firm’s environmental capabilities, helping clients navigate a complex regulatory landscape to move their businesses forward.

TOLEDO, OH — Lindsay Rich Steinmetz, an accomplished environmental lawyer, has joined Shumaker’s Toledo office as an associate. Her practice includes helping clients maintain compliance with environmental laws—such as the Clean Air Act (CAA), Clean Water Act (CWA), Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), and the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA)—and advising on the environmental components of real estate and business transactions.

Prior to joining Shumaker, Lindsay gained valuable litigation, real estate, and environmental experience at another law firm. Lindsay also served as Assistant Regional Counsel for the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), where she was responsible for an administrative and judicial caseload of enforcement actions under the CAA and its associated regulations, which included primary responsibility for the settlement of a CAA enforcement action against the Evonik Corporation—a significant win for which she was awarded the bronze medal by the EPA.

“We are thrilled to have Lindsay join our environmental practice as she will enhance our ability to effectively and efficiently solve complex environmental problems for our clients” said Michael Snyder, Shumaker Partner and Environmental & Energy National Service Line Leader.

