Skilled Worker Visas in Michigan

The next generation of Michigan-based high-tech students is too far away from being properly trained.

The United States is always looking for more skilled workers. If you are planning to immigrate to Michigan and you have certain in-demand job skills and qualifications, you can certainly use this to your advantage. If you know how to approach the immigration process by painting yourself in the best possible light, it becomes easier to settle in the United States and gain that all-important green card. But what kind of skilled workers are needed in Michigan right now? And what kind of visas can you pursue as a skilled worker?

These are all questions that are probably best left answered by a qualified, experienced immigration attorney in Michigan. These legal professionals can assess your unique situation during an initial consultation and recommend the best course of action. If you have certain job skills that make you more suitable for a specific type of visa, your attorney can help you pursue this visa in the most efficient way possible. This can bring you one step closer to your new life in Michigan.

Michigan Needs High-Tech Workers

According to a recent report, Michigan is in dire need of skilled workers to feed its growing high-tech industry. Business leaders have identified skilled foreign workers as the best way to solve this issue, as the next generation of Michigan-based high-tech students is too far away from being properly trained. Michigan ranks among the top ten states in terms of H-1B visas being issued, but there are only temporary work green cards for skilled workers, and they do not necessarily allow individuals to settle in the nation permanently. Many business leaders believe that Michigan needs a new visa program in order to attract more skilled foreign workers. Many of these workers are often drawn to Canada, which offers immigrants more benefits.

Immigrant Work Visas

If you are a skilled worker or someone with very high qualifications, there are a number of visas you might want to consider:

The EB-1 Visa: The EB-1 visa is given to workers and “extraordinary people” who are top priorities for the United States. These are people like multinational executives, professors, researchers, scientists, artists, business leaders, and star athletes.

The EB-1 visa is given to workers and “extraordinary people” who are top priorities for the United States. These are people like multinational executives, professors, researchers, scientists, artists, business leaders, and star athletes. The EB-2 Visa: The EB-2 visa is given to those who hold advanced degrees in science, art, or business. The logic is that these people will contribute greatly to the economy.

The EB-2 visa is given to those who hold advanced degrees in science, art, or business. The logic is that these people will contribute greatly to the economy. The EB-3 Visa: The EB-3 visa is for skilled workers. These are people who have years of training for a job that US workers cannot reliably perform. You may also qualify if you can perform unskilled labor that Americans are unwilling or unavailable to perform.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you have in-demand job skills, you need to use this to your advantage as you approach the immigration process. Reach out to a skilled immigration attorney in Detroit, there are many legal professionals ready and waiting to assist you. Choosing the right visa can make all the difference, so book your consultation today and go over your options with your new immigration attorney.