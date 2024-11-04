Sleep Apnea Increases Chances of Developing Dementia

Study ties obstructive sleep apnea to increased risk of cognitive decline, especially in older women.

Recent research conducted by Michigan Medicine and published in the journal SLEEP Advances has revealed a concerning link between obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and an increased risk of dementia, particularly in women. This chronic sleep disorder, which leads to intermittent breathing interruptions during sleep, often goes undiagnosed, yet its effects can be significant. Those who do get diagnosed often use a CPAP machine to facilitate normal breathing.

Obstructive sleep apnea is characterized by repetitive pauses in breathing during sleep, which can lead to poor sleep quality and numerous health issues. The study’s findings indicate that for adults aged 50 and older, those with known or suspected OSA symptoms had a notably higher likelihood of developing signs of cognitive decline later in life.

The study used the Health and Retirement Study to pull existing cognitive assessment data from over 18,500 adults. While the overall increase in dementia diagnoses among participants never exceeded 5%, the statistical relevance of the findings persisted even when controlling for various factors such as race and educational background. This means that there is likely a direct correlation between the two.

Women with either diagnosed or suspected sleep apnea were found to be diagnosed with dementia at higher rates than their male counterparts, and the rate of dementia diagnoses continued to climb, while for men, the trend appeared to stabilize or decrease at a certain point.

The reasons behind the gender differences remain unknown, although the team suggested several hypotheses. For instance, women suffering from moderate OSA may face an elevated risk of cardiovascular issues and are more prone to insomnia—both of which can adversely affect cognitive health. Additionally, the decline in estrogen during menopause may contribute to changes in memory, mood, and sleep patterns, making symptoms of cognitive decline worse for women.

Other identified risk factors include the presence of cardiovascular diseases and mental health conditions, both of which can worsen due to untreated sleep apnea. Sleep fragmentation and deprivation can lead to inflammatory changes in the brain, potentially contributing to cognitive impairments.

According to current estimates, around six million Americans have been diagnosed with sleep apnea, but the actual number may be closer to 30 million when considering undiagnosed cases. A recent report from a Lancet Commission identified various modifiable risk factors contributing to dementia, accounting for roughly 40% of cases globally. While sleep was not officially classified as a risk factor, the commission acknowledged that sleep apnea could be linked to dementia, suggesting that healthcare providers consider implementing screening for dementia in patients suffering from sleep disorders.

The connection by OSA and dementia highlights the urgency of addressing the condition. Individuals who suspect they may be experiencing sleep apnea should take proactive steps to seek discuss their concerns with a medical provider. Consulting with a physician can lead to a thorough assessment, which may include a sleep study to monitor breathing patterns during sleep. Making lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding alcohol and sedatives, and adopting a regular sleep schedule can also significantly alleviate symptoms. Addressing the condition early can protect cognitive health in the long run.

Sources:

Study links obstructive sleep apnea to increased dementia risk in women

Sex-specific dementia risk in known or suspected obstructive sleep apnea: A 10-year longitudinal population-based study