Slew of New Semi-Truck Accidents in Texas within a Single Week

If you have been injured in a semi-truck accident, it is imperative that you connect with a qualified truck accident attorney as soon as possible.

Although major trucking companies like to downplay the prevalence of semi-truck accidents in Texas, the statistics are undeniable. Within the space of just one week in October of 2021, there were many semi-truck accidents in the Lone Star State. Many of these accidents left people seriously injured, and some Texans lost their lives. The dangerous nature of these vehicles is undeniable, as is their negative effect on road safety.

If you have been injured in a semi-truck accident, it is imperative that you connect with a qualified truck accident attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help you hold negligent truck drivers accountable by filing a lawsuit on your behalf. Next, they will represent you in court or negotiate on your behalf, allowing you to recover a considerable settlement for your damages. You can use your settlement to pay for medical expenses, missed wages, and any non-economic damages you might have incurred.

Man Dies After Being Struck by Semi-Truck in El Paso

On October 14th, it was reported that a man had been struck and killed by a semi-truck in El Paso. The trucker was heading east on I-10 when he suddenly noticed a man walking along the roadway in the night. The trucker swerved to avoid this individual, but his trailer hit the pedestrian and caused mortal injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Teen Dies After Semi-Truck Accident

On October 12th, it was reported that a 19-year-old had been killed after a collision with a semi-truck. The accident occured in Canyon, and it occured after a semi-truck had made a left-hand turn on Highway 60. Police reported that they were conducting an investigation into the accident.

Big Rig Ignites Outside of Houston

On October 11th, it was reported that a big rig had ignited, causing a fire on I-610 near Market Street. The explosion was caused by a collision between the semi-truck and another vehicle. No injuries were reported, although cleaning up the incident took authorities an entire day. This accident also shows how semi-trucks are prone to fiery explosions, which have the strong potential to cause serious injuries.

Cargo Falls Off the Back of Semi-Truck and Into Traffic

On October 12th, it was reported that a spool of tubing had fallen out of a semi-truck in Texas, rolling into an intersection. This kind of incident might seem rare, but Texas has certainly seen its fair share of similar issues over the past few years. Cargo such as this can easily impact other cars and cause injuries.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified, Experienced Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in Arlington, look no further than Cooper Law Firm. Over the years, we have helped many injured victims recover fair, adequate settlements for their damages, including those who have suffered due to truck accidents. With our help, you can strive for a positive legal outcome and hold negligent parties accountable for everything you’ve been forced to endure. Book your consultation today.