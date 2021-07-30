Small Business Marketing: Big Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

The problems that small businesses face can pose big threats if they’re not anticipated ahead of time.

Marketing is a must in this day and age, no matter the size or sector of the business. And, thanks to the internet, it’s as easy for marketers to spread the word about a small business as it is a large one. Still, there’s a lot of competition out there and several things you have to get right to market a business effectively. As a result, many small businesses run into common marketing problems.

Small business marketing problems

Small business owners’ biggest and most lethal mistake is not having a marketing plan from the outset. While the rise of the internet has made marketing more straightforward, it’s still something that requires sufficient amounts of focus, time, and money.

These are usually the sorts of small businesses that don’t have an in-house marketing team, too. This is, to an extent, understandable. Hiring a marketing manager, content writers, graphic designers, and more takes time and money away from more pressing jobs.

Unfortunately, though, ignoring your organisation’s marketing needs can lead to disastrous consequences, with liquidation an all too common downfall for small start-up businesses.

Small business marketing solutions: 4 top tips

There are several solutions to these big marketing problems, all of which will help your business avoid an untimely end. Take them on board and put them into practice while you work at getting your start-up off the ground.

1. Prioritize branding

Branding is of the utmost importance, whether your business is a one-person outfit or an international conglomerate. You see, while the internet has made it more possible for small businesses, it has also led to increased competition for companies of all sizes. As such, it is essential that customers come to recognize and appreciate your brand’s image.

So, ensure you have an attractive, eye-catching logo, an enticing color scheme, and a strong brand voice. You’ll need to keep these three things consistent across all platforms, from your website to your social media. 71% of consumers are more likely to buy from you if you do.

2. Manage your resources

Both your time and money are precious, particularly at the beginning of a new business venture, and they’re not always that easy to juggle. While making big investments in your marketing strategy now is likely to lead to a faster payoff, doing so could put you in a difficult financial position.

So, you have to go in with a plan and a well-considered marketing budget. Decide, for example, whether splashing the cash on flashy advertising while you’re just getting off the ground will be worth it in the long run. Just ensure you don’t do so unless you have a solid safety net in place if things don’t go your way.

3. Focus

It can be tempting to try and do it all. But, far from helping you to expand your reach, all this serves to do is split your focus and spread you too thin. So, it is imperative that you work out what channels will be most beneficial for you now. Then, use any profit you make from that initial investment to expand your marketing campaigns over more platforms.

You may, for instance, start out doing email and Google marketing, both of which can be very cost-effective. Channel your efforts into making these first initiatives a success before moving into areas like Facebook advertising and podcasts. You are far more likely to achieve solid results if you do.

4. Learn your audience

Your audience is of the utmost importance and, to achieve long-lasting success, you have to know them inside and out. Ask yourself whether you really understand who they are, what problems they have, and how your company can help solve them. If you don’t, your marketing campaigns will fall flat.

Audience analysis is the best way to learn your customers and allows you to put everything you find out into action. With the data that you collect, you’ll have the ability to create perfectly tailored campaigns that speak directly to your target markets.

Simple solutions to small business problems

