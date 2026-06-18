Smarter AI for Law Firms: 8am™ Launches New 8am IQ Capabilities to Eliminate Blind Spots in Legal Data

Image-to-text OCR and a more powerful AI legal assistant turn fragmented case data into usable insights within 8am MyCase.

AUSTIN, Texas-(BUSINESS WIRE)- 8am™, the professional business platform purpose-built for the needs of legal, accounting, and client-focused professionals, introduced new capabilities for 8am IQ designed to solve one of legal’s biggest challenges: inaccessible and fragmented data. With the launch of 8am IQ Discovery Assistant, which brings image-to-text OCR directly into 8am MyCase, and a more powerful 8am IQ Case Assistant, legal professionals can use AI to spend less time searching for information and more time moving cases and their businesses forward.

Legal work is inherently dependent on information, but critical case details are often buried in messages, scattered across financial records, or locked inside scanned documents. As a result, research shows legal professionals spending more than 50 hours per month manually searching for and reviewing documents. AI is alleviating this challenge – 61 percent of legal professionals using AI report saving multiple hours of work per week – but only when built for the realities of legal work and grounded in a firm’s data.

“Legal professionals don’t need AI that forces them to work differently. They need AI that fits naturally into the way their work already happens and reduces the burden of manual, time-intensive tasks,” said Leslie Witt, Chief Product Officer, 8am. “With these enhancements to 8am IQ, we’re making every part of a case – the documents, communications, and financials – instantly searchable, accessible, and actionable so firms can move faster without ever sacrificing the visibility and control the profession demands.”

Making Every Document Searchable with 8am IQ Discovery Assistant

More than a third (35 percent) of documents uploaded to MyCase are image-based files or scanned PDFs, leaving a significant portion of case data previously invisible to search and AI analysis. Discovery Assistant addresses this gap by embedding image-to-text OCR directly into MyCase, automatically converting scanned documents and images into searchable text.

By reducing the need for third-party OCR tools and keeping case data inside MyCase, Discovery Assistant turns previously non-searchable documents into usable knowledge, delivering more complete search results and sharper insights from Case Assistant. Additionally, with every document now machine-readable the moment it enters MyCase, 8am has built the foundation to deliver more intelligent and context-aware workflows and tools that will enable firms to manage their caseloads with speed and confidence.

Surfacing Critical Case Information On Demand with 8am IQ Case Assistant

With more complete data accessible through Discovery Assistant, Case Assistant now reaches across an entire matter by drawing insights from documents (text and image), client communications, and – in the coming weeks – financials. Legal professionals can use 8am’s AI legal assistant to ask any question about a case and instantly surface the answer – whether it’s the latest client conversation, the status of an unpaid invoice, or a critical detail buried inside a scanned handwritten letter.

A new prompt library further accelerates work, helping teams move faster with ready-to-use prompts that deliver consistent, high-quality responses. By bringing together both the business and practice side of legal work in a single AI experience, Case Assistant gives legal professionals faster access to the information they need to make decisions and deliver for their clients.

Together, these new capabilities and forthcoming enhancements reflect 8am’s approach to AI: practical technology that simplifies everyday work and frees professionals to focus on their clients, cases, and growing their businesses. Learn more about 8am IQ here, and explore how to bring the power of AI confidently into daily legal work here.

About 8am

Founded in 2005, 8am is a professional business platform purpose-built to meet the needs of legal, accounting, and other client service professionals. The 8am platform includes 8am LawPay, 8am CPACharge, 8am MyCase, 8am CasePeer, and 8am DocketWise, providing integrated solutions for every stage of the professional services lifecycle. 8am processes more than $27 billion in payments annually. Recognized for 14 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies, 8am empowers more than 270,000 professionals across North America with the most trusted, innovative technology to deliver world-class outcomes for their clients and their firms. To learn more, visit 8am.com.