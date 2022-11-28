Smith Currie Named National Construction Law Firm of the Year

National Construction Law Firm Earns Top Rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers in Prestigious Annual-review Survey.

ATLANTA – Smith, Currie & Hancock LLP (Smith Currie), one of the nation’s most recognized construction and government contracts law firms, announced it has been named 2023 “Construction Law Firm of the Year” by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® as part of the publication’s esteemed “Best Law Firms” rankings. The award is a significant achievement because it indicates the highest level of respect and recognition in private legal practice and among leading lawyers. The national status is awarded to only one law firm per legal practice area. Smith Currie also was ranked nationally as Tier 1 in “Construction Law” and “Litigation – Construction,” and regionally across Tiers 1, 2 and 3 in five metropolitan areas.

A primary reason for Smith Currie obtaining the ranking of 2023 “Construction Law Firm of the Year” is rooted in the legal and law practice performance of the firm in the Construction Industry, spanning the United States (U.S.). The firm was awarded the national title based on a multifaceted submission process and evaluation through Best Lawyers’ peer-review process. Tens of thousands of nationwide lawyers participated in a series of exhaustive peer-review surveys through which Smith Currie was chosen for the national, top “Construction Law Firm” position.

The “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a combination of client feedback, information provided on a detailed Law Firm Survey, the Law Firm Leaders Survey, and Best Lawyers peer-review participation.

Smith Currie’s Metropolitan Tier 1 award rankings include the firm’s offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Metro Washington, D.C. for “Construction Law” and “Litigation – Construction.”

Metropolitan Tier 2 recognitions were attributed to Smith Currie’s offices in Columbia, South Carolina and Fort Lauderdale, Florida for “Litigation – Construction.” The Columbia, South Carolina office also received a Metropolitan Tier 3 ranking for “Construction Law.”

Best Lawyers also recognizes 29 attorneys from Smith Currie and lists another four as “Ones to Watch” in 2023 for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the U.S.

“Smith Currie’s U.S. News – Best Lawyers rankings are an honor for our firm,” said Eric Nelson, managing partner at Smith Currie. “We congratulate all of our construction law and government contracts attorneys as well as our administrative staff members from coast to coast, as all Smith Currie personnel have contributed to these exciting accolades.”

Smith Currie’s 2023 National Tier 1 rankings and several Metropolitan Tier rankings build upon the firm’s 2022 and prior years’ ranking levels. Construction law attorneys with Smith Currie have been increasingly recognized by Best Lawyers, dating back to 2006.

The growth in total rankings and rank levels for Smith Currie demonstrates the firm’s continued advancement and dedication to legal practice excellence in the U.S. Construction Industry. Learn more: www.smithcurrie.com.