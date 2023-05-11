Spinal Injury Claims and Compensation: Everything You Need to Know

Remember, there is a time limit for making a claim, so it’s important to act quickly to ensure that you do not miss the deadline.

Sustaining a spinal cord injury can have life-changing consequences, not only for the person who has suffered the injury but also for their loved ones. Spinal cord injuries can result in paralysis, reduced mobility, and chronic pain. As such, those who have suffered spinal injuries may be entitled to compensation.

This article will outline everything you need to know about spinal injury claims and compensation, including the causes of spinal injuries, the types of compensation available, and how to make a claim.

Causes of Spinal Injuries

Spinal cord injuries can be caused by a range of accidents and incidents, including car accidents, falls, and sports injuries. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, car accidents are the leading cause of spinal cord injuries, followed by falls and acts of violence. Spinal injuries can also be caused by medical negligence, such as surgical errors or misdiagnosis.

Types of Compensation

If you have suffered a spinal cord injury, you may be entitled to several types of compensation. The main types of compensation are:

General damages – This compensation is awarded for the pain, suffering, and loss of amenities caused by the injury. The amount of compensation will depend on the severity of the injury and its impact on your life.

Special damages – This compensation is awarded for any financial losses incurred as a result of the injury. This could include loss of earnings, medical expenses, and the cost of adapting your home or vehicle.

Future losses – This compensation is awarded to cover any future financial losses that are likely to arise as a result of the injury, such as ongoing medical expenses and loss of future earnings.

How to Make a Claim

If you have suffered a spinal cord injury and believe that someone else was responsible for the accident or incident, you may be able to make a claim for compensation. To make a claim, you will need to provide evidence to support your claim, such as medical records and witness statements.

The first step is to discuss your claim with a spinal cord injury attorney who specializes in these kinds of claims. They will be able to advise you on the strength of your claim and the amount of compensation you may be entitled to. Your lawyer will also guide you through the claims process and represent you in court if necessary.

It’s important to note that there is a time limit for making a claim for spinal cord injury compensation. In most cases, you will have three years from the date of the accident or incident to make a claim. However, there are some exceptions to this rule, so it’s important to speak to a personal injury lawyer as soon as possible to ensure that you do not miss the deadline.

Experience Is Everything

It’s also worth noting that spinal cord injury claims can be complex and challenging, so it’s important to choose a personal injury lawyer who has experience in handling these types of cases. Look for a lawyer who has a proven track record of success in spinal cord injury claims and who has the necessary expertise and resources to build a strong case on your behalf. A good lawyer will work closely with you to understand the impact that the injury has had on your life and will fight tirelessly to ensure that you receive the compensation you deserve.

With the right legal representation, you can be sure that your interests will be protected and that you will have the best possible chance of securing a favorable outcome.

Contact a Lawyer

Suffering a spinal cord injury can have devastating consequences, but those who have suffered such injuries may be entitled to compensation. If you have suffered a spinal cord injury and believe that someone else was responsible for the accident or incident, you should speak to a personal injury lawyer who specializes in spinal cord injury claims. They will be able to advise you on the strength of your claim and the amount of compensation you may be entitled to.

Remember, there is a time limit for making a claim, so it’s important to act quickly to ensure that you do not miss the deadline.