Sports Betting Fuels Gambling Addiction Rise

North Carolina sees sharp rise in gambling addiction after sports betting launch.

Two years after sports betting became legal in North Carolina, the financial results are impossible to ignore. Since launching in March 2024, residents across the state have placed more than seven billion dollars in bets. Mobile apps made wagering fast and easy, allowing people to bet from their couches, at sports bars, or even during commercial breaks. Supporters point to the tax revenue and economic boost, but addiction professionals say another trend has quietly followed the money.

State figures show sportsbooks keep a portion of every wager, while North Carolina collects an eighteen percent tax on operator revenue. Those funds were promoted as a way to support public programs, but counselors and helpline workers report that the rapid spread of sports betting has brought a sharp rise in people asking for help. Within six months of the rollout, the North Carolina Problem Gambling Helpline recorded nearly an eighty percent jump in calls. Many of those reaching out had never gambled before sports betting became legal.

Addiction specialists say sports betting feels different from traditional gambling. There is no need to drive to a casino or plan a trip. A phone notification, a promotional credit, or a flashy ad during a major game can be enough to pull someone in. What starts as a small wager can quickly grow, especially when betting is tied to favorite teams or familiar athletes. For some, the constant availability makes it hard to step away.

The harm linked to gambling often goes far beyond financial loss. Counselors explain that people struggling with gambling problems may hide the issue longer than other addictions. Shame and embarrassment can prevent families from talking openly or asking for support. By the time help is sought, the damage may already be severe. Homes may be lost, relationships strained, and savings wiped out. In some cases, the emotional toll becomes overwhelming, increasing the risk of depression and suicide.

Former professional athletes have also spoken publicly about how easily betting can spiral out of control. One former NBA player described gambling as a constant emotional swing that distracted him from dealing with deeper personal problems. Wins provided brief relief, while losses fueled the urge to chase money that was already gone. Easy access made it possible to keep betting without pause, deepening the cycle.

Experts say advertising plays a major role, especially during high-profile events like the Super Bowl, playoffs, and championship games. Sports betting ads are often woven into game broadcasts, social media feeds, and sports news coverage. Promotions promising “risk-free” bets or bonus credits can blur the line between entertainment and danger, particularly for people already vulnerable to addiction.

There is also concern about how sports betting affects families. Addiction professionals describe gambling as a problem that rarely affects only one person. Financial stress, secrecy, and broken trust can ripple through households. Children may sense tension without understanding its cause, while partners struggle with unpaid bills or sudden debt. Early support, experts say, can help prevent long-term harm and rebuild stability.

Advocates stress that help is most effective when sought early. Recognizing warning signs, such as betting more than planned, lying about gambling, or using betting as an escape from stress, can make a difference. Treatment often works best when families are included, allowing open conversations and shared healing rather than isolation and blame.

Despite the troubling rise in calls for help, professionals emphasize that recovery is possible. Gambling addiction is treatable, and support systems exist across North Carolina and nationwide. Helplines offer confidential guidance, referrals, and immediate support for those unsure where to turn. Counselors encourage anyone feeling overwhelmed to reach out, reminding them that asking for help is not a failure.

As sports betting continues to grow, addiction experts warn that awareness and prevention must keep pace. The numbers on the balance sheets may look strong, but behind them are real people navigating real consequences. Without education, limits, and accessible support, the cost of convenience may continue to rise alongside the bets themselves.

Sources:

Two years since sports betting legalized in NC, gambling addiction calls have risen almost 80%

As NC sports gambling breaks records, domestic violence rises in Greensboro