Stanley E. Gates, II Honored with Change Maker Award at Shades of Melanin Awards Gala 

“I am incredibly honored to receive the Change Maker Award,” Stanley said. “This recognition belongs to the many community leaders, residents, and partners who work every day to make Columbus a more equitable and vibrant city. I am proud to continue that work through my role at Shumaker Advisors.”

COLUMBUS, OH — Stanley E. Gates, II, Director of Government Affairs for Shumaker Advisors, has been named a recipient of the Change Maker Award by Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Delta Theta Omega Alumni Chapter. He was honored on February 28 at the Shades of Melanin Awards Gala in Columbus.

The Change Maker Award recognizes individuals who challenge the status quo, push boundaries, and use their influence to create meaningful, lasting impact within the City of Columbus and beyond. Stanley was selected for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing unbiased policy and community-driven progress.

“Stanley embodies what it means to lead with purpose,” said Andy Herf, President of Shumaker Advisors. “His ability to connect public policy with real community outcomes reflects the very best of our mission at Shumaker Advisors. This recognition is a testament to the transformative work he has led and continues to champion.”

Stanley brings a dynamic, solutions-oriented approach to government affairs and public policy. Prior to joining Shumaker Advisors, he served as Director of Community Engagement for Columbus City Council, where his leadership helped shape initiatives that will impact the community for decades to come.

During his more than six years working for the City of Columbus, Stanley led and championed major initiatives, including spearheading Columbus City Council’s zoning reform outreach strategy, mobilizing thousands of residents to actively participate in the city’s equitable growth planning efforts, supporting accessible pathways to higher education for high school seniors through Columbus Promise, and developing comprehensive housing agendas that earned national recognition for promoting diversity and equity in housing policy.

Stanley’s commitment to social change is grounded in a strong academic foundation. He holds a Master of Arts in Education Policy from The Ohio State University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Howard University.

Beyond his professional achievements, Stanley remains deeply engaged in the community, serving on multiple boards and civic initiatives. He has been recognized as an Emerging Leader in Who’s Who in Black Columbus in both 2024 and 2025 and received the National League of Cities City Cultural Diversity Award in 2024.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the Change Maker Award,” Stanley said. “This recognition belongs to the many community leaders, residents, and partners who work every day to make Columbus a more equitable and vibrant city. I am proud to continue that work through my role at Shumaker Advisors.”

Hosted annually, the Shades of Melanin Awards Gala celebrates African Americans throughout Columbus who have made a lasting impact on the lives of others and the communities they serve. Through acts of kindness, mentorship, affirmation, and dedication, honorees have helped shape the triumphs and positivity that define the city.

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