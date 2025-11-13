Stanley E. Gates II Recognized as an Emerging Leader in Who’s Who in Black Columbus for the Second Consecutive Year 

Who’s Who in Black Columbus honors local African American leaders whose achievements and contributions are making a lasting impact across industries, including business, politics, technology, sports, and entertainment

COLUMBUS, OH – Shumaker Advisors Stanley E. Gates II, Director of Government Affairs, has been recognized as an Emerging Leader in Who’s Who in Black Columbus for the second year in a row. This acknowledgment highlights Stanley’s exceptional leadership, dedication to public service, and growing influence in shaping the future of Central Ohio.

Stanley brings a dynamic approach to government affairs and public policy in his role at Shumaker Advisors. A dedicated public servant and visionary leader, he previously served as Director of Community Engagement for Columbus City Council, where his leadership was instrumental in shaping transformative initiatives that will benefit the community for decades to come.

His commitment to advancing social change is supported by a strong academic foundation, holding a M.A. in Education Policy from The Ohio State University and a B.A. in Political Science from Howard University.

“Stanley’s passion for public service and community engagement continues to inspire those around him,” said Andy Herf, President of Shumaker Advisors, Ohio. “Being recognized once again as an Emerging Leader in Who’s Who in Black Columbus reflects both his professional excellence and his deep commitment to improving lives across Central Ohio.”

Outside of his professional work, Stanley remains active in the community, serving on multiple boards and lending his expertise to local organizations. In his free time, he enjoys traveling the world and spending time with family and friends.

“Receiving this recognition is more than a personal honor—it’s a reflection of the incredible people and community leaders who have poured into me along the way,” Stanley said. “I’m committed to paying that forward and continuing to drive positive change in Columbus.”

